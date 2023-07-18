Susan B. Anthony (center), shown here at the unveiling of the Sacagawea statue in Portland on July 6, 1905.

 OHS Research Library photo

On Thursday, July 6, Oregon’s history of women’s suffrage took its rightful place of honor at the Oregon State Capitol State Park in Salem. In a public event taking place from 11 a.m. to noon, the Oregon Historical Society, Oregon Women’s History Consortium (OHWC) and the Oregon State Capitol Foundation unveiled a new, women’s-suffrage-history marker on the east end of the Capitol grounds. Featured guests included Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Gwen Carr of the Oregon Black Pioneers.

The marker was created as a part of the 2020 women’s suffrage centennial and OHWC’s work with the National Votes for Women Trail. Sponsored by the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites, the National Votes for Women Trail seeks to recognize and celebrate the enormous diversity of people and groups active in the struggle for women’s suffrage. The Trail consists of two parts: a database with a digital map and a program of historical markers for about 250 woman suffrage sites across the country.