The History Museum of Hood River County debuts its 2022 Cemetery Tales production Friday, Sept. 30, with tickets on sale now. There will also be a special screening that evening at 7 p.m. at the Bingen Theater, a fundraiser for the museum (see info box for details).

musician Benigno Lopez.

This is the second year the museum has created a video version of the long-running Cemetery Tales, a move sparked by COVID that has expanded the range of stories that can be told to all of Hood River; previously, it was a walk-through event at Idlewilde Cemetery and featured only those buried there.

musician Dorothy Lingren McCormick.
George Akiyama, with wife Ruth Akiyama. While not a musician himself, Akiyama was honored with an original piece by the Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble, about his experience returning to Hood River after the war.
the Passtime Quartet, with Harry DeWitt (second from left) and Maltie Dukes (far right).
members of the Swiss Family Fraunfelder, Papa, Betty and Rheiny.
Edith Kilbuck.