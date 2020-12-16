Brookside volunteers spread holiday cheer

HOOD RIVER — ‘Tis the season for holiday decorations.
Providence Brookside Manor, an assisted living facility located in Hood River, took a different approach to decking the halls this year in the continued season of COVID: Volunteers came last week to decorate residents’ outside windows.
Activities Director Tonya Dehart said the usual Christmas and Hannukah decorations couldn’t be placed inside the facility’s hallways and public rooms as per usual because they can’t be washed. So instead, asked community members to decorate residents’ windows.
“Our community wants to support our caregivers and their families,” she said. “I did not ask families to decorate because I wanted them to see how much our community cares.”
Residents have mostly been confined to their rooms due to the pandemic, said Dehart, making the decorations especially welcome and appreciated.
“The holiday cheer will mean a lot to them,” said Dehart. “Some folks have set up Christmas trees and bird feeders outside of their rooms, along with decorating their windows.
“(The residents) love to see folks,” she added.
There is only one window left that needs to be decorated; contact Dehart at 541-490-3278 to volunteer and schedule a time. COVID screenings are not required for window decorating on the outside of the building; older children and adults only are able to decorate the inner courtyard windows and screening is required.
When decorating a window, that window must remain closed. Dehart asks that those who decorate also commit to taking the displays down by mid-January.
