Need is up 20 percent, and rising, for the Christmas basket service provided by Hood River Christmas Project.
The Hood River County Christmas Project provides assistance to low income families in Hood River County during the holiday season, offering food as well as children’s gifts for a measure of comfort and joy. Every year local volunteers and donors work together to bring smiles to the faces of all those involved. Last July, the Christmas Project directors met to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and potential impacts to the safety of volunteers and families in need. Those discussions and decisions resulted in a new remote registration and distribution process to our 2020 families in need this year, according to coordinator Bruce Holmson.
After two weeks of remote registration online (www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com) and phone calling last year’s enrollees, 2020 family enrollment has already exceeded 570 families, with still three weeks left for families to sign-up. Last year, The Christmas Project had a total registration of 470 families.
All families who register can choose a food gift card from among four local grocery stores and a toy gift card for each child (0-18 years old) from two local stores and an online toy company.
All 2020 registered families will receive their food gift card and toy gift card(s) by mail. The Christmas Project will also coordinate with The Hood River Shelter Services this year to register and deliver gift cards to individuals or families experiencing homelessness. We encourage individuals and/or families experiencing homelessness to register.
Holmson said, “This year, more than ever, public donations are needed due to substantial increased demand. With several weeks of registration remaining, we may see 2020 family registrations rise to between 600-700+ families or more than 2,200-plus adults and children.”
How to help
To contribute to the Hood River County Christmas Project send checks to PO Box 872, Hood River, OR 97031.
Credit card donations can be made at the website donation page, www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com.
All donations are tax-deductible to the 501c3 organization.
Commented