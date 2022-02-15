Game schedule from Feb. 15
(Note: Games are subject to change. Visit osaa.org for updates.)
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 15
WIAA District playoffs: Columbia at Eatonville, 6 p.m.; Hood River at Redmond, 7 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Big Sky playoffs: Dufur at Echo, 6 p.m.; Condon at South Wasco, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Big Sky playoffs, semifinals: Tuesday’s Dufur-Echo winner at Trout Lake, 6 p.m.; Tuesday’s Condon-South Wasco winner at Ione, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Ridgeview at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Big Sky playoffs: Third-place game, Thursday’s semifinal losers at site of higher-ranked team, TBA. Championship game, Thursday’s semifinal winners at site of higher-ranked team, TBA.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Pendleton at Hood River, 7:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Redmond at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Big Sky playoffs, semifinals: Monday’s Horizon-Condon winner at South Wasco, 6 p.m.; Monday’s Echo-Dufur winner at Ione, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Hood River at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Pendleton, 7 p.m. Big Sky playoffs: Third-place game, Wednesday’s semifinal losers at site of higher-ranked team, TBA. Championship game, Wednesday’s semifinal winners at site of higher-ranked team, TBA.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Pendleton at Hood River, 5:45 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 7 p.m.
Skiing
Saturday, Feb. 12
Hood River and The Dalles at Giant Slalom, Pucci at Timberline.
Swimming
Friday, Feb. 18
The Dalles, Hood River at Class 5A state championship meet, Tualatin Hills Aquatics Center, Beaverton, 4:30 p.m. (full meet schedule: https://osaa.org/docs/bsw/champeventsch.pdf)
Wrestling
Saturday, Feb. 18-19
Columbia at WIAA state tournament, Mat Classic XXXIII, Tacoma Dome, TBA.
