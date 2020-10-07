Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, Opportunity4All, is a campaign that was created by National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.
With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country. In 4-H, we believe every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed. We believe every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world.
4-H is about head, heart, hands and health. It is about community engagement and providing positive and engaging experiences for our youth.
4-H is supported by active adult volunteers that work to provide educational opportunities to youth. Projects range from livestock, sewing and cooking to robotics, leadership and gardening. It is not about the final outcome of the project, but about the process of learning, experiencing, building relationships and developing skills.
To learn more, visit 4-h.org/.
One of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week every year is the 4-H STEM Challenge, formerly known as National Youth Science Day.
The theme of this year’s event, which is expected to see hundreds of thousands of youth across the nation taking part throughout October, is Mars Base Camp.
(Families can order supplies and complete the activity at home and there will also be many virtual events across the country.) Mars Base Camp is a collection of activities that teaches kids ages 8-14 STEM skills, including mechanical engineering, physics, computer science and agriculture.
4-H, the nation's largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now.
Dani Annala is Hood River County 4-H Outreach Coordinator.
