Wreaths Across America (WAA) in Hood River will host a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) national tour.
The MEE started its tour at the WAA Headquarters in Maine and will be in the area Aug. 9 for a scheduled event that is both free and open to the public. Gorge Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol is coordinating the event, which will take place at Ken Jernstedt Airport located at 3608 Airport Drive, Hood River, between 3:30-8:30 p.m.
The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as to serve as an official “welcome home” station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans, said a press release.
All veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers. They can also share more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support our heroes and their communities year-round, said a press release.
Gorge Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol has supported Wreaths Across America for the past four years by promoting wreath sponsorships. Cadets of the squadron have also participated in the wreath laying ceremony at Willamette National Cemetery in December.
The public tours for the MEE are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDCs recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the pandemic.
Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2021, the organization placed more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at more than 3,100 participating locations nationwide.
You can sponsor a veteran’s wreath anytime for $15 at Wreaths Across America Gorge Composite Squadron site, www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/162905/Overview/?relatedId=14929. Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17 as part of National Wreaths across America Day.
To find local participating cemetery near you to support go to and type in your town and/or state at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/search?searchType=location.
