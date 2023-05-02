THE DALLES — The documentary film “Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire” will be screened at Granada Theater in The Dalles at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5 and 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The critically-acclaimed documentary takes the viewer on a journey across the nation with fire experts, seeking to better understand wildfire, said a press release.
“The film starts with the harrowing escape from Paradise, Calif., as the town ignited from wind-driven embers and burned within a few hours of the fire’s start,” said the press release. “The film features climate experts, Indigenous people and fire survivors and explores the lessons to be learned from recent record-shattering fires across the West.”
Filmmaker Trip Jennings founded Balance Media and has worked with National Geographic for more than a decade. His films have won dozens of awards around the world and have aired on major networks on every continent.
For nearly two decades, producer Ralph Bloemers has worked on wildfire and community safety, restored burned trails, and assisted the scientific community with bringing their knowledge and research to the public.
Local City Councilor Dan Richardson will be attending opening night.
“Elemental” has been selected for more than 40 film festivals and won numerous awards. The film is currently in theaters nationwide, and it will be available on streaming in June.
