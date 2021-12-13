What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Community Events
Now — The Historic Columbia River Gorge Calendar 2022, on sale at Hood River Stationers, The History Museum and Waucoma in Hood River and Klindt’s in The Dalles; proceeds to United Way of the Columbia Gorge and The History Museum of Hood River County. Purchase online at www.unitedwaycolumbiagorge.org and click “calendar purchases.” Cost $25, $5 shipping.
Now — Registration for The Program to Encourage Active and Rewarding Lives (PEARLS). Evidence-based program from University of Washington designed to reduce depression in elders and people with disabilities; free. For age 55 and older in Oregon in English and Spanish. More at 971-718-6226.
Dec. 13 — Open House, 3-6 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, The Dalles; food and drinks for Scott McKay’s retirement. All welcome.
Dec. 13-16 — Fire Departments Christmas Lighted Truck Parade, 6-9 p.m. through Hood River County as follows: Dec. 13, Odell and Pine Grove; Dec. 14, Parkdale and Dee; Dec. 15, West Side and Hood River; and Dec. 16, Cascade Locks. See BX for route schedule.
Dec. 13-25 — Hood River Holidays: Free Downtown Parking.
Thru Dec. 14 — Tree of Joy Donations Accepted. Donor shopping lists available. Gifts should be wrapped and clearly indicate the family and children numbers assigned. Deliver to Bingen Food Bank; families will start picking up gifts on Dec. 16. Organizations sought to help with the effort coordinated by Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) Food Bank. Contact patty@wagap.org or call 509-493-2662 ext. 207.
Dec. 14 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email belinda.ballah@co.hood-river.or.us. Open to anyone who lost a loved one to suicide. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Thru Dec. 15 — Extended: 12 Days of Dogs and Cats Holiday Auction; benefits Home At Last. More at homeatlasths.org.
Dec. 15 — Christmas Luncheon, noon at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. Limited seating; RSVP at 541-386-2060.
Dec. 15 — Deadline, 5 p.m., to submit nominations for The Dalles Chamber 2022 Distinguished Citizens Banquet. More at conta.cc/3EMH7J7.
Dec. 16 — Red Cross Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waucoma Building, 902 Wasco St., Hood River. Visit redcross.org to make an appointment.
Dec. 16 — NORCOR Regular Board Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom, wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/88967296921; Phone: 1-253-215-8782, PIN: 889 6729 6921.
Dec. 17 — Ugly Sweater Night, 5 p.m. at the Gorge Wine Library, 506 E. Second St., The Dalles; $1 off a glass of wine if you’re enjoying the local Sip & Shop event, wearing an ugly holiday sweater, or dressed as the Grinch.
Dec. 17-18 — The Groove Project Grooves Christmas, 7:30 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. Featuring Tim Mayer, Joanna Grammon, Dave Henehan, Jon Green and Mike Grodner. Tickets $25 at the door or columbiaarts.org; those 12 and over must present proof of full vaccination and all must wear a mask.
Dec. 18 — Hood River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Gorge Grown Food Network; free parking. First and third Saturday of the month.
Dec. 18 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark, downtown The Dalles. Free and open to the public; families are encouraged to attend. Donations accepted for the church’s music program. Ends in a sing-along.
Dec. 19 — A Visit from Santa, noon, at the Gorge Wine Library, 506 E. Second St., The Dalles. It may be your last chance to tell Santa how good you’ve been. Kids are welcome, plus we’re serving hot cocoa.
Dec. 20 — Joint Replacement Lecture, 11 a.m. until noon at Mid-Columbia Senior Center. Free; with Dr. James Reardon and Ashlyn Williams, PA. Focus on shoulders, hips, knees and other treatments for arthritis.
Dec. 20 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Dec. 20 — Community Solstice Walk, 6 p.m. at Rhinegarten Park, White Salmon. Hosted by Columbia Gorge Peace Village and Bethel Church. Quiet, contemplative walk; bring candle or lantern (instead of flashlights). Threshold Choir will offer quiet music; hot drinks and sweets, some group singing and storytelling. All welcome.
Dec. 23-24 — Klickitat County Offices Closed for the Christmas holiday, starting at noon Thursday and all day Friday.
Dec. 27-31 — Fireworks Sale, corner of Dallesport Road and Third Street, Dallesport. Sponsored by Fire District No. 6, with proceeds supporting fire department programs in the community.
Dec. 30-31 — Klickitat County Offices Closed for the New Years holiday, starting at 4 p.m. Thursday and all day Friday.
Thru Dec. 31 — The Dalles Art Center Holiday Show, Tuesday thru Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the gallery, 220 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. More at www.thedallesartcenter.org.
Jan. 3 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Jan. 5 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
Jan. 6 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
Thru Jan. 7 — Holiday Market at Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River. More at www.columbiaarts.org.
Jan. 11 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
Jan. 11 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email belinda.ballah@co.hood-river.or.us. Open to anyone who lost a loved one to suicide. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Jan. 17 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Ongoing
Now — Free Organ Lessons. By Garry Estep, Zion Lutheran organist; for individuals or groups for those who play piano and would like to learn how to play a pipe organ. By appointment; contact estepgarry@gmail.com for info.
Daily — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. More information at www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 9 a.m. to noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tuck-er Road, Hood River. Thru May. Membership $25/year. Masks and vaccinations required. FISH and Spirit of Grace Church do not endorse or sponsor the event. For information contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s, The Dalles. Visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Dec. 9: Kenny LaPoint, plan for Navigation Center for houseless; Dec. 16: Bell Ringing for Salvation Army (no meeting); Dec. 23: Last minute Christmas prep (no meeting); Dec. 30: Social meeting with members sharing holiday memories.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes. $5 per person; thru December.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Movement and Resets, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Exploring restorative movement patterns. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Saturdays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
