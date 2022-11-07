What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Auditions
Nov. 7-8 — The Wizard of Oz, 4-6 p.m. at The Civic Auditorium, The Dalles. Open to ages 8-13 in Gorge area. Register/questions to Gail Farris, 360-880-6642, for the audition packet prior to audition dates. Performances March 10-11 and March 17 & 19. No experience necessary.
On Stage
Nov. 11-12 — Anastasia, 7 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School’s Bowe Theater. Tickets at the door, Waucoma Bookstore and online at hrvhs-theatre.ticketleap.com/Anastasia. Cost is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students.
Nov. 25-27 — It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play, 2 p.m. Friday and Sunday, and 7 p.m. Saturday at Sawyer Hall Theater in the Zion Lutheran Church ELCA, located at the corner of 10th and Union, The Dalles. Serious Theater production. Free; donations accepted.
Community Events
Now thru Nov. 30 — 2022 Hood River County Christmas Project Signups. Register online / more information at www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com.
Nov. 7 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Nov. 8 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Nov. 8 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
Nov. 8 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Tuesday of the month.
Nov. 9 — Collette Travel Presentation, noon at the Hood River Inn lounge. Presentation on Switzerland and exploring Scotland/Ireland. Fundraiser for Providence Volunteer Auxiliary scholarship fund.
Nov. 9 — “Together” Book Reading, 6 p.m. on the Radio Tierra show Entérate, with Alejandro Aguilera. Call in to discuss. Pick up copies of the book at The Next Door, both Hood River and The Dalles, The Dalles Library, and the Columbia Gorge Community College libraries in Hood River and The Dalles.
Nov. 9 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. “Nancy Russell’s Legacy at Cape Horn: Inside a National Scenic Area Campaign” with Bowen Blair. Tickets and information at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace.
Nov. 10 — Great Community Dine Out. Restaurants in Hood River, Parkdale, Odell, Cascade Locks and Mosier will support FISH by donating a percentage of the day’s earnings, up to 15%, to the food bank. A listing of participating restaurants can be found at fish-food-bank.com.
Nov. 10 — Hood River County Democrats meeting, 6-7 p.m., usually at the Hood River Library, downstairs, and by zoom. More info at HRCDems.org.
Nov. 10 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. “Stray City” by Chelsey Johnson (copies available at library). Open 18 and older interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. Refreshments. Meets second Thursday of the month.
Nov. 11 — Veterans Celebration, all day at Cousin’s Restaurant & Saloon, The Dalles. Offering all active and retired military a meal on the house.
Nov. 11 — Veterans Day Service, 11 a.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River.
Nov. 11 — Veterans Day Parade, 11 a.m. beginning at The Dalles Chamber of Commerce. Sign up at TheDallesChamber.com. Presented by Tonkin of the Gorge.
Nov. 11 — Cemetery Tales Community Screening, 6 p.m. at the Hood River County Library. Free.
Nov. 11 — White Salmon American Legion Post 87 Veterans Day Dinner, 6 p.m. at the White Salmon Elks Lodge. Dinner served 6:30 p.m. Post membership need to call to reserve seats; spouses of departed members welcome. Veterans not members who are thinking of joining also invited. To reserve your seat contact Ed LaMotte at 509-493-2212.
Nov. 11-13 — Mill Creek Craft Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Grange, 6290 Mill Creek Road, The Dalles (one mile past Sandoz Farm Market). Fundraiser lunch for the Grange with Sandoz Farm in the kitchen.
Nov. 12 — It’s All About You Shopping Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Dalles Eagles Lodge.
Nov. 12 — Saturday Cleanup, 10 a.m. at Thompson Park, The Dalles. sponsored by Columbia Gorge Toyota Honda and co-hosted by City of The Dalles Beautification Committee and Columbia Gorge Community College Student government. Last one for the year. For more information, or be an official cohost, call Rachel at 208-757-3632.
Nov. 12 — Wasco County Historical Society Annual Membership Meeting, 11 a.m. in the historic IOOF Hall located above the Pioneer Electric Store, 421 E Second St., The Dalles. Membership dues collected upon entry; lunch will be served at noon (RSVP to Audrey at 509-281-0951 by Nov. 9).
Nov. 12 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
Nov. 12 — Gothic MasQUEERade, 6-9 p.m. at the Hood River Hotel’s Emerald Room. All ages dance for LGBTQ+ folx and allies throughout the Gorge. Costume contest, dance floor, mask-making table, more. After party for 21 and over starts around 9 a.m. Hosted by Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance.
Nov. 13 — St. Mary’s Harvest Fest, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont, Hood River. Homemade baked goods, crafts, and other holiday items for sale, along with soups and desserts (dine in or to go). All welcome.
Nov. 14 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
Nov. 14 — Veterans Services Information, noon at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. For vets and spouses; benefits prior to and after death. With local Veterans Service Officer.
Nov. 14 — Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network Monthly meeting, 6 p.m. at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River, or via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., us02web.zoom.us/j/9540648105.
Nov. 15 — Unit 20, Oregon Retired Educators Meeting, noon at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place. Make lunch RSPV to Julie Carter (leave a message) at 541-705-0047 or juliecarterswwan@yahoo.com. Open to all retired school personnel from Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties.
Nov. 15 — Lunch and Learn, noon to 1:30 at Grace Su’s China Gorge Restaurant, 2680 Old Columbia River Drive, Hood River. With Samantha Irwin, recruit and retain employees. Space is limited. Email michelle@visithoodriver.com to register.
Nov. 15 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Nov. 16 — Author Reading, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Mari Matthias, The Runestone’s Promise.
Nov. 17 — Veterans Services Information, noon at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. For vets and spouses; benefits prior to and after death. With local Veterans Service Officer.
Nov. 17 — Adult Writers Roundtable, 5:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library. Writer’s groups help each other to read, discuss and critique each other’s stories and works.
Nov. 17 — Writer’s Talk, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Laurie Wilhite, author of Paddle to the Pacific.
Nov. 17 — Hidden Histories: Conspiracy Theories, 7-8 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, or via Zoom (register at bit.ly/3wkbuVv). With Jennifer Roberts. Free in person event; suggested donation $10. More at info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or 541-386-6772.
Nov. 18 — Coat Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cousins Restaurant & Saloon, The Dalles, parking lot. Drive thru and receive a $5 tractor card.
Nov. 18 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Garbage Service, 3440 Guignard Drive. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
Nov. 18 — Ageless Awards, 2 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. For more info call Rob Garrett at 541-296-4788.
Nov. 18 — Eden Grow Systems Open House, 4-6 pm. At its Manufacturing and Grow Operations facility, 85 NE Estes Ave., White Salmon. See indoor grow towers in action, meet the team and more. All welcome; family friendly.
Nov. 18 — Cemetery Tales Community Screening, 6 p.m. at the Cascade Locks Marine Park Pavilion. Free.
Nov. 18-19 — Holiday Bazaar, noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s, 1111 Cherry Heights Road (across from St. Mary’s Academy). Hosted by St. Peter Altar Society.
Nov. 18-19 — Amateur Radio Technician Exam Review Class, 6-9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hood River Fire Department, 1785 Meyer Parkway. By Radio Amateurs of the Gorge. Class is free; $15 exam fee, $35 FCC license fee. Testing for general and extra class licenses to upgrade current licenses. For information or to register, contact Kevin Widener at kevin.widener@gmail.com or 509-528-9565.
Nov. 18 & 20 — Nights of Romance, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wy’east Middle School Per-forming Arts Center, Odell. Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Sinfonietta performs. Tickets at app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=143023.
Nov. 19 — Indian Creek Work Party, 9 a.m. to noon at Indian Creek Trail at Alameda Road (parking at Barrett barn). Hosted by HR Watershed Group and HR Parks and Rec. Snacks, water, tools and gloves provided. RSVP required at alix@hoodriverwatershed.org.
Nov. 19 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dalles Disposal, 1317 W. First St. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
Nov. 19 — Mid-Columbia Senor Center Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center, 1112 W Ninth St., The Dalles.
Nov. 19 — Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mt. Adams Elks Lodge No. 1868.
Nov. 19 — International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, 10 a.m. at Columbia Gorge Community College, Hood River campus. All welcome; For more information, contact Belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov.
Nov. 19 — Art and Stories with Ellen Taylor, 11 a.m. at The Dalles Library. Taylor is a Umatilla Reservation artist and will share stories and experiences.
Nov. 19 — Thrive Hood River 45th Anniversary Party, 6-9 p.m. at the Ruins, Hood River. Celebrating protecting ag, wild places and livability; raffle, live auction, live music, food and drinks. Tickets at thrivehoodriver.org; online and live auction items at auctria.events/thriveturns45.
Nov. 19, Dec. 10 & Dec. 17 — Marketplace at The Civic, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Featuring local vendors; food and beverages for purchase.
Nov. 20 — Aging in the Gorge Alliance Community Reading Project Zoom Discussion Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the UCC Church, 111 E. Fifth St., The Dalles. “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” by Dr. Vivek Murthy.
Nov. 20 — Children’s Chapel Mini-Service, 2-3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Religious Exploration program; short, kid-focused service, followed by craft or activity. Space is limited.
Nov. 20 — The Pioneer Memorial Community Church Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 3 p.m. in the Glenwood School multi-purpose room. The church will provide the meat, potatoes, stuffing, and rolls. Please bring a dish to share. Last names beginning with A-G should bring hot side dishes and/or a dessert. Last names beginning with H-Z, should bring cold side dishes or salads and/or a dessert.
Nov. 21 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Nov. 23 — Registration Deadline for 2022 Holiday Window Display Contest. Sponsored by Visit Hood River. Voting Nov. 25 thru Dec. 25; winner announced Dec. 26. Info at www.visithoodriver.com , mela-nie@visithoodriver.com or 541-386-2000.
Nov. 24 — Second Annual Turkey Trot Benefit Run, 7-10 a.m. at Lewis and Clark Festival Park, The Dalles. 5k walk/run or family fun mile (dogs welcome). Proceeds to Community Backpack Program. For info email turkeytrotbenefitrun@gmail.com or call Rachel at 208-757-3632.
Nov. 24 — The Dalles Community Thanksgiving Dinner, noon to 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Academy, 1112 Cherry Heights Road. In-person; to have a meal delivered, call and place an order at 541-296-6417. Volunteers needed for prep, set up and kitchen crew, meal delivery and serving, and cleanup crew; call number above. Donations can be made at the St. Mary’s office or mail to Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1970, The Dalles, OR 97058.
Nov. 25 — Small Business Saturday. Start your holiday shopping locally!
Nov. 25 — 33rd Annual Starlight Parade and Community Tree Lighting, 6-8 p.m. Parade begins at 6 p.m. on Webber and Sixth streets and continues onto Third and then Second streets, ending at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce with the tree lighting. Hot cocoa, cookies, visit from Santa. For parade application visit TheDallesChamber.com.
Nov. 30 & Dec. 1 — Mid Columbia Medical Center Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Medical Center Office Plaza conference rooms, 1810 E 19th St., The Dalles (suites A & B). More than 50 vendors; handmade crafts, jewelry, bags, pottery, gourmet food, more. Different vendors each day.
Beginning Dec. 1 — Holiday Exhibit and Market at The Dalles Art Center. Opening Dec. 1 from 5-7 p.m.
Dec. 1-3 — High Prairie Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The High Prairie Community Center, 701 Struck Road, between Lyle & Centerville. Homemade and handmade products; food and beverages available for purchase.
Dec. 2 — Downtown Hood River Tree Lighting. Static parade begins at 5:30 p.m. on Oak Street; see if you can spot Santa walking around town. Tree lighting at Overlook Memorial Park will be at 7 p.m. To participate with a parade float or as a vendor, register at www.visithoodriver.com before Nov. 25.
Dec. 2 — Music and Dance, 7 p.m. at the Granada Theater, 221 E. Second St., The Dalles. Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Jazz Collective plays. Tickets at app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=143041.
Dec. 2-3 — MCMC Festival of Trees at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Gala and auction Friday; doors open 6 p.m., auction at 7 p.m. (tickets $20, 21 and over event). Community open house Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon; all ages welcome. In person event. Proceeds support nursing scholarships and patient assistant funds. More at 541-296-7275.
Dec. 2-4 — Christmas in the Gorge, downtown Stevenson. Community events, business open houses, Na-tivity displays and more; visit www.facebook.com/ChristmasInTheGorge.
Dec. 2-4 — Nativities in the Gorge Community Nativity Display at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Stevenson. Times TBA; free admission and refreshments, hands-on children’s area and musical performances by local artists.
Dec. 3 — St. Mark’s Annual Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal, 11th and Eugene, Hood River. Handcrafted items, goodies and more for adults, children and pets. Proceeds support church’s outreach ministries.
Dec. 3 — Christmas in the Gorge Arts & Crafts Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Skamania County Fair-grounds Exhibit Hall. Vendor spots are filled.
Dec. 3 — Cascade Locks PTO Holiday Marketplace, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the school gym. Vendors should register at forms.gle/w5XXX3bVjLe3pAuc6.
Dec. 3 — Wasco Holiday Bazaar, noon to 4 p.m. at the Wasco School, 903 Barnett, Wasco. Gifts, local art, crafts, jewelry and more. Vendors should contact the school at wascoschoolec@gmail.com for info.
Dec. 3 — Tree and Menorah Lighting, 5 p.m. at the Riverview Bank parking lot, Jewett Boulevard, White Salmon. Start by driving up the decorated Dock Grade Road and into town. Storefront open houses, more.
Dec. 3 & 17 — Hood River Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing Company. Open first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.
Dec. 4 — Handmade Holiday Market, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6675 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale.
Dec. 4 — Winter Organ Concert, 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at Zion Lutheran Church ELCA, located at the corner of 10th and Union, The Dalles. Free; donations accepted.
Dec. 5-7 — 18th Annual Dallesport Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food also available. Profits donated to the Dallesport Fire Department and the Community Council. Vendors should call or text Evelyn Biggs, 509-310-9130.
Dec. 6 & Dec. 8 — Tree of Remembrance Light up a Life Events, 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, and Dec. 8 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River.
Dec. 7 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. “The Iconic Mitchell Point Tunnel Returns” with Tova Peltz and Kevin Price. Tickets and information at mtadamsinsti-tute.org/senseofplace.
Dec. 8 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Open 18 and older interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. Refreshments. “The Long Call” by Ann Cleeves; books available at the library.
Dec. 9 & Dec. 11 — Christmas Pops, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wy’east Middle School Per-forming Arts Center, Odell. Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Voci Choir presents holiday classics. Includes audience singalong. Tickets at app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=143035.
Dec. 10 — Goldendale Farmers Market Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Goldendale Grange, 228 E Darland St., Goldendale. Handmade gifts and food; horse drawn carriage rides with Santa, $10 kids and $15 adults. Vendor application due Dec. 1; info at 509-250-3638 or stop by the Goldendale Chamber.
Dec. 10 — Mill A Last Minute Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Evergreen Com-munity Church, 432 Jessup Road, Cook (Mill A).
Dec. 10 — Maupin Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maupin American Legion Hall, 311 Deschutes Ave. Bake sale, craft market and clothing swap. Vendors email coordinator@maupinoregon.com or call 541-993-1708 for details.
Dec. 10-11 — Last Chance Holiday Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road, Odell. Parking and admission are free.
Dec. 11 — United Way Aaron Meyers Christmas Concerts, 1 p.m. kid’s concert (tickets $10 kids 12 and under, $12 adults) and 4 p.m. ($85 preferred, $30 general, $15 kids 12 and under) at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. Tickets at Waucoma Bookstore or email unitedwayofthecolumbiagorge@gmail.com, or at the door. Annual fundraiser for United Way.
Dec. 11 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at Zion Lutheran Church ELCA, located at the corner of 10th and Union, The Dalles. Free; donations accepted.
Dec. 15 — Hidden Histories: Vegetarian Pioneers, 7-8 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, or via Zoom (register at bit.ly/3wkbuVv). With Seth Tibbot. Free in person event; suggested donation $10. Proof of vaccination required for entry. More at info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or 541-386-6772.
Dec. 15 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal, 1805 Minnesota St., The Dalles. Free; donations accepted.
Dec. 17 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark, The Dalles. Free; donations accepted. Includes An Appalachian Folk Christmas Cantata and Selections from Handel’s Messiah.
Dec. 18 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 2 p.m. The Dalles UCC Congregational, 111 E Fifth St., The Dalles. Free; donations accepted.
Dec. 22 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. at Christian Science Society, 701 Washington St., The Dalles. Free; donations accepted.
Ongoing
Thru Dec. 31 — Temporary Exhibit: A Long Road to Travel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Saturday at the History Museum of Hood River County. In partnership with Japanese American Museum of Oregon; Japanese American World War II soldiers. Admission $5 adults, children free.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday & Friday — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to yogacindy@outlook.com.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Oak and Jefferson, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Saturdays thru Nov. 19 — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot (across from Full Sail). Locally produced food, produce and handcrafted items. SNAP EBT, WIC, senior market vouchers accepted; first 20 kids get $2 token (info at orange tent). More at www.gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children.
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
Saturdays — Teen Game Night, 4-6 p.m. at the Hood River Library in the theater. From cards to Nintendo Switch. Come hang out!
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
