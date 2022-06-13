What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Audition
June 17 — The Trouble With Harry, 6:30 p.m. at Sawyer Hall Theater (basement of Zion Lutheran Church, corner of 10th and Union streets), The Dalles. Open reading; production Sept. 2-4. More information at estepgarry@gmail.com.
Reunions
July 11 — HRVHS Class of 1972 Reunion (50th), 2-7 p.m. at Divots Restaurant at Indian Creek Golf Course. Info, RSVP to Lisa Perkins, lisaperk123@gmail.com.
Aug. 12-13 — Wy’east Class of 1962 (60th). For more information, call Carolyn (Thomas) Princehouse, 541-387-3438.
Aug. 19-21 — The Dalles High School Class of 1992 (30th). For details or with information about classmates who may not be on social media, contact Kara Davis at daviskara@hotmail.com or visit The Dalles High Class of 1992 Facebook page.
Aug. 26-27 — The Dalles High School Class of 1972 (50th). For more info contact as-mile4u72@outlook.com.
Sept. 8 — The Dalles High School Class of 1962 (60th), 3-7 p.m. at the Bargeway Pub in The Dalles. RSVP to Garry Peterson at garry_1@charter.net.
Community Events
June 13 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
June 14 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
June 14 — Summer Reading Kickoff Party, 2-4 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Register for program, plus activities including bouncy house, obstacle course, VR games and crafts; summer reading swag.
June 14 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. online. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
June 14 — Hood River County Democrats Meeting, 6-7 p.m. either at the Hood River Library or via Zoom (COVID dependent); check hoodriverdemocrats.org or facebook.com/hoodriverdemocrats beforehand for venue information.
June 15 — Red Cross Blood Drive, 12:30-6 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Schedule appointments at 1-800-Red-Cross or visit www.redcrossblood.com, sponsor code Togetherwesave. Sponsored by Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary clubs, The Dalles Chamber and The Dalles Civic Auditorium.
June 16 — MuralFest Rendering Reveal, 5-7 p.m. at the Neon Sign Museum, The Dalles. Free, family friendly; appetizers from Bargeway, music by Brian Greeley, artist Denae Manion and historic scavenger hunt.
June 16 — Writer’s Talk, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Washington author Rick George; novelist, short fiction and poetry.
June 16 — Hidden Histories: The Homestead Murders, 7-8 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, or via Zoom (register at bit.ly/3wkbuVv). With Richard Withers. Free in person event; suggested donation $10. Proof of vaccination required for entry. More at info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or 541-386-6772.
June 18 — Nichols Work Party, 9 a.m. to noon at Nichols Natural Area, 1 Nichols Parkway, Hood River. RSVP to www.columbiariverkeeper.org/events. Pull weeds, spread mulch and clean up site. Hosted by Columbia Riverkeeper.
June 18 — Central Gorge Master Gardeners Garden Tour, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at four private gardens in White Salmon. Tickets $15 at Waucoma Bookstore, Good News Gardening, Hood River Extension Office, Dickey Farms, or blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; or from 8:45 a.m. to noon on June 18 at Rheingarten Park, corner of N.W. Lincoln & N. Main, White Salmon. Ticket includes tour map.
June 18 — Big River Music Festival, noon to 8 p.m. at Earl Snell Park, Arlington; opens at 11 a.m. Free; blues and jazz, food. Devin Dipoalo and New Dew headlines
June 18 — Daddy Daughter Dance, 6-9 p.m. at The Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E. Scenic Drive. Event by The Dalles Main Street. More info at www.facebook.com/events/1045043356368666. All welcome.
June 18-19 — 87th Annual Ketchum Kalf Rodeo, 12:30 p.m. in Glenwood. Includes Cowboy Breakfast 6:30-10 a.m. Sunday at Glenwood School, Cowboy Church Service 9-10 a.m. Sunday at the Rodeo Hall and Rodeo Parade 11 a.m. Sunday downtown. For more info call 509-364-3363 or 509-364-3427.
June 19 — Children’s Chapel Mini-Service, 2-3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Religious Exploration program; short, kid-focused service, followed by craft or activity. Space is limited. Every third Sunday of the month.
June 20 — All Klickitat County Offices Closed in observance of the Juneteenth.
June 20 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
June 21 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
June 25 — Lasagna Gardening, 2-4 p.m. at the Goldendale Community Garden. Hosted by Klickitat County Solid Waste. RSVP at klickitatcounty.org/374/Solid-Waste.
June 29 — Los Amigos de la Sierra, 5:30 p.m. at Georgiana Smith Memorial Garden (next to the Hood River Library). Free; sponsored by the Hood River County Library District.
July 4 — Odell Fourth of July Parade, 4 p.m. downtown Odell. Hosted by Wy’East Community Church; line up starts at 3:30 p.m. at Mid Valley Elementary. Questions to beanie@hoodriverelectric.net.
July 6 — Book Club, 6:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library Reading Room and via Zoom. “Entangled Life” by Merlin Sheldrake. More at hoodriverlibrary.org.
July 14 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles Library meeting room. “Plain Bad Heroines” by Emily M. Danforth. Refreshments. Open 18 and over.
July 20 — Mo Philips, 5:30 p.m. at Georgiana Smith Memorial Garden (next to the Hood River Library). Free; sponsored by the Hood River County Library District.
Aug. 3 — Empowered Movement Aerial Performance, 5:30 p.m. at Georgiana Smith Memorial Garden (next to the Hood River Library). Free; sponsored by the Hood River County Library District.
Aug. 31 — Reptile Man, 5:30 p.m. in the Reading Room, Hood River Library. Free; sponsored by the Hood River County Library District.
Ongoing
Now — Hood River and The Dalles Household Hazardous Waste Event Registration at tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529. Preregistration will be required for households and small businesses to attend events in order to decrease waiting time in line.
June 13 thru Aug. 13 — All Ages Summer Reading at The Dalles Public Library. Sign up at The Dalles Public Library or online wascocountylibrary.com/summer.
June 22 thru Aug. 31 — All Ages Summer Reading at the Hood River County Library. Sign up at hoodriverlibrary.org/summer-reading. Track your summer reading and win prizes via Beanstack.
Thru July 2 — BeWILDered at The Dalles Art Center, 220 Fourth St. M.
Acuff, Renee Couture and Carolyn Hopkins. More at thedallesartcenter.org.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 1-4 p.m. at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesdays, July 12 thru Aug. 9 — Senior Planet Technology classes for Older Adults, 2-3:15 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Free. July 12: Smartphones (additional 45 minutes following lecture for hands-on assistance with phones); July 19: Cloud Storage; July 26: Google Workspace; Aug. 2: Internet of Things; Aug. 9: eBay and PayPal. For more info contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays & Thursdays, Aug. 16 thru Sept. 15 — Senior Planet iPad Essentials Classes, 2-3:15 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Free. Five-week course; need a gmail address and Apple ID. Bring your own iPad or borrow one from Area Agency on Aging; call 541-276-1926. For more info contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
Wednesdays — Team Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at GorgeOn Wines, 111 Second St. no. 300, downtown Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Wednesdays, July 13 thru Aug. 10 — Senior Planet Technology classes for Older Adults, 3-4:15 p.m. at Hood River Valley Adult center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River. Free. July 13: Smartphones (additional 45 minutes following lecture for hands-on assistance with phones); July 20: Cloud Storage; July 27: Google Workspace; Aug. 3: Internet of Things; Aug. 10: eBay and PayPal. For more info contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org.
Wednesdays & Fridays, Aug. 17 thru Sept. 16 — Senior Planet iPad Essentials Classes, 3-4:15 p.m. at Hood River Valley Adult center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River. Five-week course; need a gmail address and Apple ID. Bring your own iPad or borrow one from Area Agency on Aging; call 541-276-1926. For more info contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. too noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River. Thru May. Membership $25/year. Masks and vaccinations required. For information contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Hood River County Library In-Person Storytime, 10:30 a.m. For all ages; stories, songs and fun. Free, open to all.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon; Log on between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. Visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. June 16: Program on foster care; June 18: Work project at Kiwanis Pocket Park, 8 a.m.; June 23: DHS Supervisor Tracy Dower on the foster care system; June 30: No noon meeting, social time at Sunshine Mill, 5 p.m.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Movement and Resets, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Exploring restorative movement patterns. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays — Blue Collar Yoga, 4:30 p.m. at the Hood River Elks. Members $10, non-members $15. With Bill Kupchin; call 907-854-9177 for details. Everyone welcome.
Saturdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 9 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Saturdays thru Nov. 19 — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot (across from Full Sail). Locally produced food, produce and handcrafted items. SNAP EBT, WIC, senior market vouchers accepted; first 20 kids get $2 token (info at orange tent). More at www.gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Saturdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Saturday Farmers Market starting June 4. Bring home gardening questions.
Saturdays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
