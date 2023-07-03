What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Community events
July 1 & 15 — Family Movie Matinee, 2-5 p.m. at the Stevenson Community Library. Free.
July 3 & 17 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
July 4 — All Klickitat County Offices Closed in observance of the holiday. Board of Commissioners meeting will be held July 5.
July 4 — Independence Day Celebration, 11:30 a.m. at City Park, 707 Union St., The Dalles. Old fashioned concert by Gorge Winds Concert Band. Bring a blanket or chair and a picnic.
July 4 — Fourth of July Fireworks at the Hood River Waterfront. Hood River Eyeopeners Lions Club fire-works sale, June 30 thru July 6 at the Rite Aid parking lot to help support Lions activities.
July 5 — Wasco County Board of Commissioners Meeting, 9 a.m. at 511 Washington St., Suite 302 or virtually at https://wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/3957734524 OR Dial 1-253-215-8782 Meeting ID: 3957734524#.
July 5 — Amazing Bubble Man, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Bubble art and tricks with Louis Pearl. For kids.
July 5 — Music and Magic in the Park: Dragon Theater Puppets, 6 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, 707 Union St. The Dalles Public Library and Northern Wasco Co. Parks and Rec. Music for kids and adults.
July 5 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
July 6 — Grief Recovery Method, 6-7 p.m. at the White Salmon Valley Community Library (Sprint/Baker Gallery room), White Salmon. Grief Recovery Method basic educational program with Carola Stepper.
July 6 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6:15-7:45 p.m. at Dalles-Wasco County Library meeting room. CDC guidelines will be followed, with masks available in the foyer of the library. For info, call Barbara at 541-980-7264.
July 6 & 20 — Mercado del Valle, 4-6 p.m. at the Odell Neighborhood Park, 3167 Tamarack Road. Gorge Grown Food Network. July 6, 5 p.m. “Bubble Man” performance; July 20 facepainting with Faces by Jen (Hood River County Library activities).
July 7 — First Friday, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Hood River.
July 7 & 21 — High Prairie Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the High Prairie Community Center, 701 Struck Road, Lyle. First and third Fridays of the month. More at 509-281-0971 or josh7harrison@gmail.com.
July 10 — MNCH Oregon Rocks, 1 p.m. at The Dalles Library (July 11 — 11:30 a.m. at Dufur and 3:30 p.m. at Maupin). Geology adventure. Presented by the University of Oregon Museum of Natural and Cultural History.
July 10 — Monthly Grief Group, 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the White Salmon Pioneer Center, 501 NE Washington St. For anyone grieving a loss. More info at maggie@maggieconverse.com or 503-395-4738.
July 11 — Wasco County Veteran Service Office Veterans Coffee Social, 8 a.m. at Kaino’s Coffee and Pizza, 418 E. Second, The Dalles. For info call 541-506-2502. Second Tuesday of the month.
July 11 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
July 11 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
July 11 & 25 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
July 12 — Rhys Thomas Juggling Comedy Show, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Juggling performer. For kids.
July 12 — Music and Magic in the Park: Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs, 6 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, 707 Union St. The Dalles Public Library and Northern Wasco Co. Parks and Rec. Music for kids and adults.
July 12 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Wednesday of the month.
July 13 — High Prairie Bingo Night, 6-8 p.m. at 701 Struck Road (between Lyle and Centerville). Food and drinks for sale, cash prizes; minors must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over.
July 13, July 15, July 20 and July 22 — Puncturevine Pulling Volunteer Event, 8:30-11 a.m. at the Hood River Waterfront. With Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District. Info and register at www.hoodriverswcd.org.
July 16 — South Wasco County All-School Reunion, 1 p.m. at the Wasco County Fairgrounds in Tygh Valley. Please bring your own table service and lawn chairs. Family and friends are welcome.
July 17 — Planning Commission Public Hearing, 5:30 p.m. at 211 Second St., Hood River. In person or via Zoom. Hood River City Council is considering adoption of an ordinance establishing the Westside Urban Renewal area. Info at CityofHoodRiver.gov.
July 18 — Red Yarn, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles Library, 1 p.m. in Dufur and 3:30 p.m. in Maupin. Oregon-based family performer.
July 18 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
July 18 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
July 19 — Stay Healthy and On Your Feet (Free Fall Prevention Event), 10 a.m. to noon in the community meeting room at FISH Food Bank, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River. How to reduce risk of falling (medications, footwear, home environment, etc.). Can bring med list to discuss with pharmacist. To sign up or for questions, contact Roni at 541-705-4870 or rhyde@gobhi.org.
July 19 — Snapdragon Yoga, noon at the Cascade Locks Library and 3:30 p.m. at the Parkdale Library. Themed yoga for children.
July 19 — DJ Zur Foam Party, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library garden. Music, foam machines and ice cream. (Wear clothes that can get wet.) All ages.
July 19 — Music and Magic in the Park: Greta Pedersen & Mark Hanson, 6 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, 707 Union St. The Dalles Public Library and Northern Wasco Co. Parks and Rec. Music for kids and adults.
July 19 — Hidden History and Exhibit Reception: Oregon State Parks with Peter Marbach, 7 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River. Oregon Historical Society commissioned Marbach to document many of Oregon’s 254 state parks. Free; $10 donation appreciated.
July 20 — Let’s Talk About End of Life and Death, 7-8:30 p.m. at Crush Cider Café, 1020 Wasco St., Hood River (meeting room). Free. With Carola Stepper.
July 25 — Jay Frasier, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles Library, 1 p.m. in Dufur and 3:30 p.m. in Maupin. Magic show, family-friendly.
July 25 — Ice Cream Social, 4-6 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River. Free ice cream and museum admission. Fiber artists will demonstrate and teach fiber art techniques. Try your hand at knitting, spinning and more.
July 25 — Wildfire Preparedness Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Solera Brewery, Parkdale. Details and free registration at beav.es/TUE.
July 26 — Messy Field Day, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library garden. Crafts and out-door fun. For kids.
July 26 — Music and Magic in the Park, 6 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, 707 Union St. The Dalles Public Li-brary and Northern Wasco Co. Parks and Rec. Music for kids and adults.
July 27 — Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Blue Elk Farm & Vineyard, Husum. For farmers, ranchers and agricultural-focused professionals to network and learn from each other. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District. Register communications@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
July 28-29 — High Prairie Community Yard Sale and Mini Firehouse Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maps at each location: 701 Struck Road (Community Center), 704 Centerville Highway (Old Fire Station) and 783 Centerville Highway.
July 29 — Columbia Riverkeeper Work Party, 9-11 a.m. at Nichols Natural Area, 1 Nichols Parkway, Hood River. Snacks and prizes. Help transform a former industrial site into a riparian habitat. RSVP at www.columbiariverkeeper.org/events/2023/volunteer-729-hood-river.
July 30 — Author Event, 3 p.m. at Cider Crush Café, 1020 Wasco St., Hood River. Book release, “Let Them Eat Dirt: Homemade Baby Food to Nourish Your Family” by Andrea Bemis. Hosted by Waucoma Bookstore; info at waucomabookstore.com.
Aug. 1 thru Sept. 5 — The PEARLS Program, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River. For older adults with depression or “the blues.” Program to reduce symptoms of mild to moderate depression. Space is limited. Info and RSVP to Roni Hyde at 541-705-4870 or rhyde@gobhi.org.
Aug. 14 — City Council Public Hearing, 6 p.m. at 211 Second St., Hood River. In person or via YouTube. Public hearing to consider an ordinance for the adoption of the proposed Westside Urban Renewal Plan. Info at CityofHoodRiver.gov.
Aug. 17-20 — Wasco County Fair and Rodeo at the Wasco County Fairgrounds in Tygh Valley. Gates open at 9 a.m. Admission 13 and older $10, 6-12 $8, 5 and under free. Season pass available. Tickets at wascocountyfair.com.
Ongoing
First Monday — Adult Writers Group, 5:30-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Mondays & Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at OSU Extension Office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Questions, samples may be dropped off Monday thru Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., or email hood.osumastergardener@gmail.com.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday & Friday — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to yogacindy@outlook.com.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 2-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Tuesdays starting June 6 — White Salmon Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. at White Salmon’s City Park. Through Sept. 26.
Tuesdays — Overeater’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State streets, Hood River. For more info contact Rebecca at 510-861-2212.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Providence Down Manor, Hood River. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Writing Group, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Library, Columbia Room.
Second Wednesday — Dufur Recreation District Meeting, 7 p.m. at Dufur City Hall. Visit website www.dufurcitypark.org for agenda and virtual attendance information.
Thursdays — Hood River Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in-person at Bette’s Place, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for link. Improve public speaking, listening and leadership skills.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays — Storytime in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, 10:30 a.m. at the library branches in those communities. Includes parent playgroups.
Fridays — Fun Friday, 3-4:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library. For kids 5-10 in the John and Jean Thomas Children’s Wing. Arts, crafts, games; each week is different and always fun.
Saturdays — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, downtown Hood River (thru Nov. 18); Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn at the chamber, 903 E. Broadway (thru Sept 30); The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Union and E. Fifth St. (through Oct. 14).
Saturdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as follows: Walmart, 2700 Wasco St., Hood River, first Saturday; Tum-A-Lum, 408 Highway 35, third Saturday; Hood River Supply, 1995 12th St., second and fourth Saturdays.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
Upcoming
Sept. 14-16 — Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Columbia Gorge Community College Community Education facilitating; includes three plays, two nights lodging on the Southern Oregon University campus, two lectures and a backstage tour. Limited space. Sign up at cgcc.edu/shakespeare.
Sept. 16 — The Art of Diamonds & Denim. The Dalles Art Center fundraiser; tickets go on sale July 7. Hosted at The Pines 1852 Vineyard, 5450 Mill Creek Road, The Dalles. RSVP at thedallesartcenter.org or 541-296-4759.
Commented