With upcoming warm weather and dry forecast, wildfire season is upon us. It is critical that you prepare yourself and your family in the event of an evacuation.
Make a plan
Evacuations can be stressful and challenging, particularly for those with existing health problems.
It’s important to have a plan, talk about the plan, and practice the plan with your family before evacuation occurs. This plan should include a designated meet-up location for all members and a method to contact each member to know they are safe as soon as possible. It’s important to also consider who in your family, or neighborhood, will need extra help during a wildfire evacuation.
Get a kit
In the event that local or state officials instruct you to evacuate your area, have an emergency kit or to-go bag prepared that can support you, your family, and your pets during and after evacuation.
What goes in your kit will be specific to your family’s day-to-day needs. Some things to consider when building an emergency kit include:
- What medication and medical items do each of your family members need?
- What copies of personal documents might be necessary to have: insurance, medical, identification documents?
- Who should be included in a list of emergency contacts?
- Where would be a smart place to store the kit so it is easily accessible?
A full list of emergency kit contents is available at www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/survival-kit-supplies.
Stay informed
Sign up for local alerts by opting in to the reverse 911 system for Hood River County at member.everbridge.net/892807736721762/login.
Una versión en español de esta historia está en línea en www.columbiagorgenews.com/enespanol.
