UPDATE: City of The Dalles returns to compliance
The discharge to the Columbia River from the City of The Dalles Wastewater Treatment Plant has returned to compliance with permit limits for E. coli as of July 17, 2022 at 10:26 a.m. The average of five samples taken throughout the day on July 16, 2022 at the City discharge point to the river were within limits. The delay in reading out the test results is due to the 24-hour incubation time that the test requires.
Recent Columbia River samples show that E. coli levels at the sample locations were well below bacterial criteria set by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for freshwater recreation.
The City of The Dalles Wastewater Treatment Plant has discharged effluent that exceeds the plant’s limit for E. coli due to incomplete disinfection, according to a press release from the city. Sample test results read on the morning of July 12 indicated an E. coli exceedance. Several resamples in the following 24 hour period confirmed that the treatment process is not under control. The cause of the exceedance is an upset in biological processes. Rigorous water quality monitoring is ongoing.
The ultraviolet disinfection process has been ramped up to maximum capacity in an attempt to compensate for partially treated effluent due to the upset. Wastewater treatment staff is working hard to restore the biological balance so that the plant can quickly return to normal operations.
Staff has increased frequency of sampling until E. coli counts are back within permit limits. Samples will also be taken at pre-arranged locations in the river to provide data on the effect of the discharge on water quality in the river.
Signs have been placed at locations of public river access on the Oregon shore of the Columbia River, from The Dalles Riverfront Park to West Mayer Park boat launch. The signs say: “Warning — Contaminated Water — No water contact” and give phone numbers to call for information.
For information about Washington shore public river access, contact Klickitat County Emergency Management at (509) 773-4545.
The Department is in communication with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and local health department officials to coordinate response. Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department office at (541) 296-5401.
Updates will be posted at the city’s website, thedalles.org.
