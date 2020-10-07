The City of the Dalles has announced a pilot program to rehabilitate deteriorated sidewalks.
The City of The Dalles Municipal Code designates the property owner as the responsible party for keeping sidewalks next to their properties in good repair and a safe condition, and the new pilot program, officially titled “The 50/50 Sidewalk Rehabilitation Pilot Program,” will provide “some financial assistance to property owners to meet that responsibility,” said the City of The Dalles in a press release.
The City will accept applications until Nov. 18, 2020. “Applications will then be prioritized within the limited funding available to provide the greatest benefit to the community,” said the press release. The homeowner must pay for half of the cost.
