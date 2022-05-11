The second Community Resiliency Program, hosted by Stevenson Grange No. 121, will be held May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. under tents in the Stevenson Library parking lot. The event is free and open to all.
The community is invited to come and exchange and/or pick up available seeds and plants. Most are locally grown and harvested and are “proven producers.”
“The plant and seed swap event is held to boost and inspire local producers and local production, and encourage regional sustainability,” said a grange press release.
All local producers are encouraged to bring contact information for the information table to advertise local garden and farm products, and to form a local producer network, continued the release.
Bring seeds and plants to the library before 10 a.m.; all leftovers must be picked up at 2 p.m., unless arrangements are made with the grange. Due to COVID-19 still being present in the community, the event will be held outdoors.
The program is co-sponsored by the grange, Stevenson Farmers Market and Stevenson Community Library.
For more information, contact Mary Repar at 360-726-7052 or repar@saw.net.
For directions and information, contact the Stevenson Library at 509-427-5471.
