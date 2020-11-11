AAA will no longer work with a Rivers Edge Automotive and Towing driver who responded to a service call in Washington and allegedly refused to tow a vehicle with a Biden bumpersticker after a video of the incident gained popularity on social media.
The 18-second video, recorded via TikTok and posted by the account @claudia_silver7 on Twitter at 9:18 a.m. on Nov. 9 with the caption “This AAA employee is refusing to tow a car with a Biden sticker on the vehicle. Let’s make him famous…” shows a man calmly taking off a yellow safety jacket, getting into a Rivers Edge The Dalles vehicle and starting to drive away, while the person behind the camera reads the vehicle’s license plate.
The video had 1.4 million views as of press time.
Twitter comments on the original post clarified that the driver did not directly work for AAA (short for American Automobile Association), but was an employee of Rivers Edge Automotive and Towing, a local business with locations in Hood River and The Dalles that has a contract with AAA. Multiple commenters posted the phone number for Rivers Edge’s location in The Dalles, as well as AAA Oregon/Idaho’s customer contact information, and encouraged others to call and complain about the driver’s behavior.
At 1:24 p.m. that same day, AAA Oregon/Idaho posted a statement on Twitter, reading, “At AAA, we stand for community and for our members. AAA does not tolerate this type of behavior. The tow truck driver at River’s Edge Automotive and Towing has been disciplined by River’s Edge management. AAA is working with River’s Edge to ensure this type of behavior … AAA is working with River’s Edge to ensure this type of behavior does not happen again. We deeply regret the experience and inconvenience to the member.”
According to AAA, a new driver was dispatched before the original driver left the scene, and the vehicle was towed to a tire shop. “AAA is dedicated to providing a safe and welcoming experience for our members and we take these allegations seriously,” said AAA Oregon/Idaho Government Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds.
While AAA has stated that they will no longer be working with the Rivers Edge driver featured in the video, it is unclear whether or not the driver is still employed at Rivers Edge.
Rivers Edge declined a reporter’s request for comment.
