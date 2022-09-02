HRV Football

Hood River will play The Dalles on Sept. 9 in Hood River.
 
Two long pass plays gave host Redmond an early lead and fueled the Panthers’ 44-8 Class 5A football win over Hood River Valley on Friday in Central Oregon.
 
The first four Redmond scores – all in the decisive first half - were connections between quarterback Colton Horner and speedy Nathan Wachs. They hooked up on pass plays of 69 and 43 yards to give Redmond a 14-0 lead. The Panthers tacked on another score with a little more than three minutes remaining until halftime and another with under a minute remaining before the break.
 
Horner and the athletic, 6-foot-2 Wachs took advantage of Hood River’s young and shorter secondary players – all sophomores. Wachs, a senior, was the state high jump champion and also qualified for the state track and field meet in the 100 and 200 meters.
 
Hood River junior Brandon Rivera scored on a 10-yard run with 13 seconds left in the third quarter and Grady Williams added a two-point conversion quarterback sneak behind the beefy Eagle line to make the score 34-8.
 
Hood River hosts Gorge rival The Dalles this Friday at 7 p.m. at Henderson Stadium.