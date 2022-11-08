Once again, Radio Amateurs of the Gorge (RAGS) is sponsoring its annual Amateur Radio (Ham) Technician Radio License class culminating in an FCC examination for the license on Friday, Nov. 18 from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hood River Fire Department, 1785 Meyer Parkway, Hood River.
The course will prepare individuals to take the Amateur Radio Technician Exam. The class is free; however, there is a $15 examination fee, and the FCC charges $35 for the license itself once the exam has been successfully completed. The exam will be held Nov. 19 beginning at 4:30 p.m. Testing for General and Extra Class licenses will also be given for those who want to upgrade their current license.
For more information or to register for the class, contact Kevin Widener at kevin.widener@gmail.com or 509-528-9565. Registration is required and class size will be limited to 25.
