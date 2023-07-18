The Hood River Valley Athletic Department announced the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
The class includes individual athletes like Chris Brown (basketball, 1969-73), Andrew Beam (football, 1987-93), Rusty Hicks (baseball, 1989-93), Scott Mansur (baseball, 1988-92) and Franchesca Ybarra (wrestling, 2008-2012).
Teams joining the 1992 cheer squad are the 1993 boys golf team Coached by Bill DeBorde and rostered by Derek and Billy DeBorde, Ryan Wimmers, Aaron Asai and John Burton (3rd place in state).
The girls 1998 4x400 relay team was made up by Rita (Cousins) Britt-Ketler, Dresden Merz, Cameo (Davis) Heyward and Jennifer (Hedges) Prater. The record set by the quartet still stands today.
The 1992 state champion cheer squad was led by Coach Charlene Ames and Assistant Coach Cindy Schubert. Cheerleaders were Michelle Dillard, Melissa Holloway, Anshu Grover, Heather Shoaf, Theresa Smith, Marcie Zeman, Devin Delozier, Erick Ihde, Guy Rowan and Cody Taylor.
The 14th Honors Banquet will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Indian Creek Golf Course, 3605 Brookside Drive, Hood River. Attendees will pay at the door, and the cost is $20.
In a statement the Athletic Department said: “We look forward to seeing you at the awards banquet to honor these individuals for their contributions to the Hood River County community. Please extend this invitation to anyone you feel may also be interested in attending this event.”
