Hustlers Triple A

Hustlers Triple A squad season was cut short

The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers American Legion triple A Hustlers were forced to cancel the remaining four games of their schedule because circumstances left Coach Chad Smith’s squad shorthanded and unable to compete without enough players.

“The kids just have some other things going on right now and they were all pretty disappointed that we couldn’t finish playing the remaining games on our schedule,” said Smith. “We’ve been riddled with some injuries and guys with sore arms and we just didn’t have enough pitchers available for our team. Some of them were unable to continue competing because of family vacations, and that’s very important, too.