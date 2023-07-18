hustles_hr_7_11_23-082.jpg

Hustlers Single A vs. HRV on July 11.

The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers American Legion single A baseball team qualified for the state tournament after a second place finish in the Area 2 Division standings with a 13-10 record.

The Hustlers, guided by Coach Pat Clark, will play a first-round playoff game Wednesday at 5 p.m. versus the Newberg Tigers in Redmond. The six-team, double elimination tournament continues through Sunday. The winner advances to the regional tournament Aug. 3-8 in Havre, Mont.

hustles_hr_7_11_23-266.jpg

Hustlers Single A vs. HRV on July 11.