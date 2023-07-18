Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers American Legion single A baseball team qualified for the state tournament after a second place finish in the Area 2 Division standings with a 13-10 record.
The Hustlers, guided by Coach Pat Clark, will play a first-round playoff game Wednesday at 5 p.m. versus the Newberg Tigers in Redmond. The six-team, double elimination tournament continues through Sunday. The winner advances to the regional tournament Aug. 3-8 in Havre, Mont.
“It’s cool to be going to the playoffs again, especially after we went last year,”Clark said. “We have a very talented team, and these guys should be proud of themselves.
“I was really impressed with a couple of The Dalles incoming freshmen who just started playing recently with Cam Dooley and Tristan Schofield.”
The Hustlers capped the regular season winning three games last week. They started with an 18-1 home win in five innings over Hood River on July 11. On July 12, the Hustlers were one-hit in Beaverton by the Sunset Sockeyes. The 17U Hustlers lost the first game of the doubleheader, 12-2, as a single by Wyatt Stelma was the team’s lone hit.
The Dalles High senior Cooper Klindt, who knocked in a run, said one of his goals this summer was to get more experience as a pitcher. Klindt said, “It’s a lot different than the spring season. I wouldn’t say that our opponents are easier teams to play. They’re definitely a little better competition than what we’ve seen.”
In Game 2, the Hustlers lost 4-3, despite taking an early lead and outhitting the Sockeyes, 6-4. The Dalles was led by The Dalles High quartet of Will Booth (1-for-2), junior Finley Corbin (1-for-2), senior Sam Shaver (2-for-2, two RBI) and junior Cody Agidius (2-for-3, RBI). The pitching duo of The Dalles High freshman Sawyer Dray (three strikeouts) and Goldendale High junior Jackson Gamble (five strikeouts) combined for a four-hitter.
The Hustlers played another doubleheader versus Portland Eastside at home July 13. The Hustlers won, 17-3 and 16-3.
The pitching duo of 2022 Dufur High grad Carson Smith (six strikeouts) and The Dalles junior Avery Schwartz (four strikeouts) combined on a five-hitter. The offense was led by Agidius (2-for-4, home run, four RBI), Stelma (1-for-3, three RBI), Shaver (2-for-2, two RBI), Nolan Donivan (1-for-4, two RBI), and Booth (1-for-3, RBI).
In Game 2, the Hustlers took control with a nine-run second inning. The pitching trio of Shaver (five strikeouts), Schofield (two strikeouts), and Columbia High junior Kai Brasuell (five strikeouts) combined on a five-hitter.
The Hustlers were led by Klindt (2-for-3, three RBI), Shaver (1-for-3, two RBI), Schofield (1-for-3, two RBI), and Agidius (1-for-2, two RBI).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.