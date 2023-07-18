Three athletes from The Dalles and Hood River summer swim teams will compete in the biggest event of the season — the USA Swimming sanctioned Oregon Swimming Inc. (OSI) 11 and over state championship meet, July 20-23, at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
Among the more than 700 athletes who will compete in the long course (50-meter-pool) meet include Sarah Arpag and William Frost on Coach Shelly Rawding’s Hood River squad. Sam Ford of The Dalles will also compete in the meet for The Dalles Dophins boys swim team.
“William has never won a state championship and it would require setting the bar pretty high for him to accomplish that goal and he hasn’t really reached that potential yet,” Rawding said of Front. “He’ll have a great meet and I think he’ll reach the finals (top-eight) in quite a few events. He should be able to finish in the top 10 in every event he competes in. William and Sarah have both been swimming very well and we’re looking forward to having a fun meet this week.”
Arpag, a 2022 Hood River Valley High graduate, will swim in one event on Thursday — the 50-meter freestyle. Arpag is a sophomore at Linfield College in McMinnville, and she competes on the Wildcats’ NCAA Division III women’s swim team.
Following the OSI meet in Gresham, Arpag will then focus on preparing to compete in the Futures Championship swim meet July 26-28 in Sacramento, Calif.
Frost will compete in six boys age 13-14 events, including the 200-meter IM prelim Thursday, followed by the 200 backstroke prelim and the 400 freestyle final on Friday. On Saturday, Frost will swim in the 200 butterfly prelim and the 400 IM final. On Sunday, Frost will compete in the 1500 freestyle final. Frost will advance to finals of the 200 IM, 200 back and 200 fly if he finishes in the top eight in prelims.
Ford is a two-time defending champion in the 100-meter free. Ford is coached on The Dalles Dolphins swim team by Ann Goodman. Ford won individual state championships in the 100 free in 2021 and in 2022, when he swam to a first-place time of 1 minute, 6 seconds.
“For Sam, the competition will continue to just get tougher as he gets older, but he should be able to finish in the top-five in all of his events and I’m sure he’ll have a very good meet,” said Goodman.
Ford, 12, has swam a personal-best 1:05 in the 100 free this summer. Ford will compete in the age 11-12 50 free prelim and 400 free Friday. He’ll swim in the 50 butterfly prelim, and 100 free prelim on Saturday. Ford will also swim in the 50 breaststroke prelim, and the 200 free prelim on Sunday. The top eight finishers in prelims qualify for the finals.
