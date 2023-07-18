Wasco/Sherman Team

The Dalles-area athletes compete in Special Olympics regional meet at Clackamas High last month.

Twenty-three athletes represented the Gorge area in the 2023 Special Olympics Oregon Athletics Regional Competition on June 25 at Clackamas High School, including eight from The Dalles area.

Ten local programs participated in the day-long competition of track and field events, including teams from Wasco/Sherman counties, and Hood River County.