Twenty-three athletes represented the Gorge area in the 2023 Special Olympics Oregon Athletics Regional Competition on June 25 at Clackamas High School, including eight from The Dalles area.
Ten local programs participated in the day-long competition of track and field events, including teams from Wasco/Sherman counties, and Hood River County.
Competing for Wasco/Sherman were: Kayla Chopp, Alyssa Massie, Debi Fish, Henry Kahclamat, Edith Dougherty, Brad Divish, Gary Bradley, and Andrew Murray. The team’s coaches were Breanna Hesse and Raven Rutherford.
Among the placers for The Dalles were: Bradley, participant ribbon, softball throw; Chopp, fourth place 100 meters, and third place (bronze medal) shot put; Murray, third place (bronze medal) 800 meters, and third place (bronze medal) shot put; Kahclamat, fourth place 100 meters, and third place (bronze medal) shot put; Massie, second place (silver medal) 100 meters, and third place (bronze medal) softball throw; Fish, fourth place 100 meters, and first place (gold medal) softball throw; Dougherty, first place (gold medal) 100 meter walk, and first place (gold medal) shot put; and Divish, first place (gold medal) 100 meter walk, and fifth place softball throw.
Competing for Hood River were: Lauren Evans, Taylor Meckoll, Melody Nilson, Jesse Bigelow, Joseph Cannon, Shadrach Grimsley, Sierra Bigelow, Timothy Smith, Clayton Evens Jr., Dylan Bigelow, Nikolas de Bruin, Kaius Johnson, Jeremiah Urban, Mariah Langer, and Lydia Delay.
Other county programs represented at the regional were those from Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, High Desert, Jefferson, Multnomah, Tillamook, and Washington. The June 25 meet was one of four regional meets in Oregon. Athletes competed in three age divisions: Youth, age 15 and younger; adult, age 16 and older; and open. Other regional meets were held in Hermiston, Salem, and Ashland. Events had athletes placed in heats based on their pre-meet practice performances.
Special Olympics participation is returning to pre-pandemic levels, and this year’s meet had more than twice the number of athletes as last year’s, according to Special Olympics Oregon. More than 150 developmentally disabled athletes participated in traditional track and field events, as well as events tailored toward specific disabilities.
The Sherman/Wasco Special Olympics organization regularly seeks volunteers, ages 16 and older, to help with local programs. High school athletes are encouraged to volunteer to earn credit for high school requirements.
More information on volunteer opportunities or to recommend an athlete for participation, email Sherman/Wasco Special Olympics at wasco-sherman@soor.org.
