Name.jpg

HRV Baseball

 Mike Weber photo/file
TBaker.jpg

Tristin Baker

The Hood River Valley High Eagles summer league baseball team concludes its first season since 2019 with consecutive home games this week.

The Eagles (6-10 overall) played La Salle on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and then follow with a 6 p.m. season finale contest vs. Ida B. Wells on Wednesday at Traner Field.