The Hood River Valley High Eagles summer league baseball team concludes its first season since 2019 with consecutive home games this week.
The Eagles (6-10 overall) played La Salle on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and then follow with a 6 p.m. season finale contest vs. Ida B. Wells on Wednesday at Traner Field.
The Eagles split a road doubleheader in their last contest July 14 at Canby, losing the opener, 4-2. The pitching duo of sophomore starter Bodie Stuben (five innings) and senior Grady Williams combined for a solid performance on the mound. Williams pitched a scoreless sixth inning in relief of Stuben. Sophomore Kingston McAdam (two-RBI double) and junior Bryant Hunter (RBI double) led the Eagles’ offense.
The Eagles won game 2, 5-3, snapping a three-game losing streak. The skid included an 18-1 loss to the Columbia Gorge Hustlers on July 11 in The Dalles, and a 7-4 road loss July 12 at Centennial High School in Gresham.
Hood River, guided by Coach Zach Kayser, had another impressive pitching performance by junior Addison Postlewait in the Game 2 win over Canby. Postlewait allowed two runs and struck out five in five innings. Williams came on in relief and allowed one run with three strikeouts in two innings pitched.
“We had a good win and we played much better in the second game versus Canby,” said Kayser. “We did all the little things very well, like making plays that we needed to make to get the victory, so that was good to see. It’s been a good season; the kids are getting more repetitions and playing more baseball and that’s what our mission was for summer. We just wanted them to start feeling more comfortable in seeing different things. They learned lots of things, too, by playing more games. It was better than just fielding ground balls and taking batting practice.”
Stuben (two hits, RBI) and sophomore Tristin Baker (two hits, steal) helped lead the Eagles’ offense.
“Addie has played real solid all the way around,” said Kayser. “He has played super solid defensively and he’s been our best pitcher for sure this summer. Addie has made big strides with his bat, too. During the spring, he was hitting with about a .150 batting average. He’s been hitting over .300 in summer league. He’s growing and he’ll be one of our top players in the spring.”
In the match up versus Centennial, sophomore Trevor Jacobs started on the mound, and he threw five innings, with sophomore Tony Aranda following with two scoreless innings. McAdam led the offense with two hits and two RBI.
“For the last few years, they’ve all been missing out on the opportunity to play summer league,” said Kayser. “It’s been a good experience for everyone this summer and I think we’ll definitely continue having it next year, too.”
