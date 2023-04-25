Hood River County Library District
Jean Sheppard
1. What inspired you to run for a position with the Hood River County Library District?
I was originally inspired to run for the Hood River County Library District in 2015 because I wanted to help the library continue to operate within its budget and ensure its continued survival as an independent entity separate from the County. I was re-elected in 2019 and am running for a third term because I want to make sure that the library remains an independent, non-partisan asset to the community.
2. What do you hope to bring to the library district?
I have served as the president of the Hood River County Library District since 2017 so I have six years of experience with the library’s budget, operations and personnel. I also have an extensive professional background managing people and programs. I am a licensed attorney and skilled at reviewing legal documents, policies, purchase and maintenance contracts, and other materials critical to the efficient and lawful operation of the library.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the library district and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
The library has operated successfully as an independent entity since it reopened in 2011. However, it must operate within the confines of its operating levy. This requires constant monitoring and tweaking to offer the best hours of operation, staffing levels, purchasing practices and maintenance so that the library continues to grow and thrive. It has also been a challenge to show residents how vitally important the library is to the community in this digital age.
I plan to address these issues through careful oversight of library operations as well as continued support for community outreach such as our new Bookmobile, branches in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, and innovative services like the Library of Things, which allows patrons to borrow non-book items including laptops, hot spots, tools, cookware and games.
4. Nationally, there’s a push to reevaluate the books available in our public libraries, particularly in relation to children. What are your feelings on this issue?
I strongly support the American Library Association position on this issue, which is to follow a routine process that allows patrons to submit written challenges to materials that they find objectionable and to have such challenges reviewed by a diverse committee of evaluators. However, I think that in general one person or a small group of people should not be able to dictate what others may read. The library’s vision is: We come together to create an inclusive, dynamic and creative community where everyone belongs and there are opportunities for all.
Commented