Looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift? Harmony of the Gorge quartets are available to deliver singing Valentines to friends, family and coworkers on Monday, Feb. 14, in the areas of Stevenson, Bingen-White Salmon, Hood River Valley, The Dalles and Dallesport. For those out of area, the chorus has songs that can be sung over the phone or sent as a recording via email or text. Cost is $25 for an in-person visit (singers will be wearing masks and social distancing), or $10 for a phone message. Order at 541-806-1388 or visit HarmonyoftheGorge.com. Harmony of the Gorge is a 501c3 nonprofit that focuses on music education and serving the Mid-Columbia region. Pictured are Linda Green of The Dalles, Deb Currier of Hood River, Rhonda Smith of Lyle, Kathy Franks of Odell.