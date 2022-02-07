There are four ways that you can cheer up family, friends, and co-workers on Valentine's Day, Monday, Feb. 14, courtesy of Harmony of the Gorge Women's Chorus.
This year, quartets from the chorus will be delivering “in-person” singing Valentines safely in the Mid-Columbia area, and for loved ones far away, the chorus has prepared a song, which can be sung over the phone or a set as a recording via email or text message.
“This is the year that people need to know they are loved,” said Kathy Franks. "We’ve all be isolated too long. Our quartets will show up at residences at the appointed times, ring the doorbells, and then step back onto the sidewalk or lawn to surprise people with two love songs once the door opens.”
Quartets can also deliver singing Valentines in offices and workspaces, following masked and distancing practices. (Wearing masks and singing does work!)
For folks that live far away, the chorus is prepared to start calling on phon-o-grams or emailing/texting a recording of the chorus singing. For phon-o-grams, the number is called at designated time of day, and the conversation starts with some like: “Happy Valentine’s Day! We have a gift for you from your son Keith, who wishes that he could be with you today.” Then two songs are sung, and the conversation ends with, “Again, Keith wishes you a Happy Valentine's Day.” For the text messages and emails, it will be basically the same, but the greetings will be typed with a link to click and listen to recordings.
Singing Valentines quartets can make deliveries in Stevenson, White Salmon/Bingen, Hood River Valley, The Dalles, Dallesport, and points in between for $25. For $10, the chorus will handle the phon-o-grams and emailing/texting recordings.
Harmony of the Gorge chorus is a 501c3 nonprofit focusing on music education and serving the mid-Columbia communities that we live in.
For more information and to place an order, call the Singing Valentine’s hotline at 541-806-1388 or visit HarmonyoftheGorge.com.
Commented