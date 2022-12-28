MOSIER — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is partnering with America’s State Parks for free guided First Day Hikes in state parks on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1. The hike starts at 10 a.m. and begins at the Mark O. Hatfield East Trailhead, on Rock Creek Road, near Mosier.
The 2-mile snowshoe hike, or regular hike if snow isn’t present, offers scenic views of the Columbia Gorge. The road is paved and accessible if snow isn’t on the trail.
Plan for cold, wet and windy conditions; participants should dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water and snacks, as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing.
Baby strollers are not recommended if snow or ice is present. Dogs are welcome on 6-foot leashes.
The $5 day-use parking fee is waived that day for all state parks that require a parking permit and are open.
Share photos of First Day Hikes via social media by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes.
First Day Hikes is a national initiative to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, promote exercise and encourage connecting with nature. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has participated since 2012.
For more information, call 503-695-2261.
Commented