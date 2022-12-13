HOOD RIVER — After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the free community playgroup for children 0-5 and their parents is back on Fridays from 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary), 2405 Eastside Road, Hood River.
The playgroup provides an opportunity for parents and children to experience a variety of developmentally appropriate activities, such as play dough, a sensory table and gross motor and fine motor activities. Family and parenting resources and information will also be available. For more information, call 541-386-4919.
