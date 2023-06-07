After 22 years (Hood River) and five years (Wasco) of individual county efforts to improve the literacy of low income children, First Book Hood River County and First Book Wasco County are combining their efforts — and adding Klickitat and Skamania counties — to become “Books for Kids Columbia Gorge.”
National First Book will no longer accept checks, the main way contributors support the local literacy efforts; additionally, the national First Book has decided the local effort can no longer use the First Book name and logo, so both needed to be developed by a combined board — thus the new name and focus.
Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM), a 501c3 organization, has agreed to accept Books for Kids Columbia Gorge to join their work to help people and the environment. GEM will charge no administrative fee. It is understood upon accepting the literacy effort that the Books for Kids Columbia Gorge board will make efforts to develop their own 501c3 within the next few years.
GEM sponsors other community efforts such as Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network, Somos Uno (We are One), Emergency Voucher Program, and the Immigrant Relief Fund. Checks will be deposited in separate accounts and then sent regularly to First Book national office in Washington, D.C.
Books for Kids Columbia Gorge will continue the work that First Book has done for low income children. With the pandemic, the literacy development of children has suffered and not developed at the previous rates. The need for books in the home is greater than ever and Books for Kids Columbia Gorge is committed to getting the books to our local vulnerable children, said a press release.
A tax deductible donation can be made to Books for Kids Hood River, PO Box 221 Hood River, OR 97031, or Books for Kids Wasco County, PO Box 82, The Dalles, OR 97058. A mailbox will be set up for Klickitat/Skamania County Books for Kids Columbia Gorge soon.
Those wanting to help with this effort should contact Nancy Johanson Paul at 541-490-5330 or njpsun53@gmail.com. There is a need for persons to lead a fundraising campaign for September 2023 to January 2024 in Wasco County, Hood River County, and Klickitat/Skamania Counties. The newly formed joint board for three community areas also needs a treasurer, secretary and board members. The literacy effort meets generally three times a year. There is also a need for a grant report monitor and publicity coordinator.
Book distributions have been happening recently at The Next Door Family Services Home Visiting program, Oregon Child Development Coalition, The Dalles and Hood River Head Start, NORCOR Juvenile program, Hood River School District ExCEL After school program at Cascade Locks School, Parkdale Elementary, Mid Valley Elementary, Wy’east Middle School, and a book distribution at May St. Elementary ESL Program.
Johanson Paul, who has been involved in this literacy for 22 years, has found the work to be very rewarding.
“Seeing the joy and excitement on the kids’ faces when they receive their books to take home is wonderful,” she said.
Commented