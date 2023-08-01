Entertainment Update is a listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.
Sunset Music Series
601 NW Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks
Aug. 2, 6 p.m. — Kingsley Garden Music at Thunder Island Brewing Company, free show
Live Music at KickStand
1235 State St., Hood River
Aug. 2, 7 p.m. — The Honey Jays at KickStand Coffee & Kitchen, free
Live Music at The Pines
415 Oak St., Hood River
Aug. 2-3, 3 p.m. — Happy Hour with Juliet Yanko, free
Aug. 4, 6 p.m. — Moe Dixon, free
Aug. 6, 3 p.m. — Dan Boller & Jose Maya
All Jazz Considered
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Aug. 3, 5 p.m. — Weekly jazz at Phelps Creek Tasting Room, free
Live Music at The Ruins
13 Railroad St., Hood River
Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m. — Tezeta, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after
Aug. 8, 5:30 p.m. — World's Finest with Caitlin Jemma, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after; maker marketplace upstairs
Walking Man Brewing’s Summer Music Series
240 SW First St., Stevenson
Aug. 3, 6 p.m. — Summer Music Series, free
Live Music at Trout Lake Hall
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
Aug. 3, 7 p.m. — Brad Parsons, free show
Aug. 4, 7 p.m. — Johnny Young, $10 in advance, $12 day of show
Aug. 5, 7 p.m. — QuEasy Gumbo, free
Live Music at Hawkins Cellars
10401 Cook Underwood Road, Underwood
Aug. 4, 4 p.m. — Tyson Huckins at Happy Hour
Live Music at Le Doubble Troubble
111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m. — Classic folk rock with Scot Bergeron, free show
Live Music at Kainos Speakeasy
Second & Laughlin, The Dalles (behind the bookcase)
Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m. — First Friday with solo piano by Darryl Frank, free
Live Music at Working Hands
1021 12th St., Hood River
Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m. — Jeff Carrell, free show
Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m. — Pure Fun Band, free show
Live Music at Clark and Lewie’s
130 SW Cascade Ave., Stevenson
Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m. — Live music every Saturday, free
Live Music at Route 30
317 E. Second St., The Dalles
Aug. 5, 7 p.m. — Alonzo Garbanzo, free show
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m. — Chic Preston, Dave Henehan and Tim Ortlieb
Live Music at CLYZM Wines
121 W. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
Aug. 6, 6 p.m. — 2 Strikes, kid- and pet-friendly, no cover
Ferment Brewing Concert Series
403 Portway Ave., Hood River
Aug. 6, 6 p.m. — Ditch Diggers, free show
