CGN Community Notes
Photo by David Travis on Unsplash

Entertainment Update is a listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.

Sunset Music Series

601 NW Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks

Aug. 2, 6 p.m. — Kingsley Garden Music at Thunder Island Brewing Company, free show

Live Music at KickStand

1235 State St., Hood River

Aug. 2, 7 p.m. — The Honey Jays at KickStand Coffee & Kitchen, free

Live Music at The Pines

415 Oak St., Hood River

Aug. 2-3, 3 p.m. — Happy Hour with Juliet Yanko, free

Aug. 4, 6 p.m. — Moe Dixon, free

Aug. 6, 3 p.m. — Dan Boller & Jose Maya

All Jazz Considered

301 Country Club Road, Hood River

Aug. 3, 5 p.m. — Weekly jazz at Phelps Creek Tasting Room, free

Live Music at The Ruins

13 Railroad St., Hood River

Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m. — Tezeta, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after

Aug. 8, 5:30 p.m. — World's Finest with Caitlin Jemma, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after; maker marketplace upstairs

Walking Man Brewing’s Summer Music Series

240 SW First St., Stevenson

Aug. 3, 6 p.m. — Summer Music Series, free

Live Music at Trout Lake Hall

15 Guler Road, Trout Lake

Aug. 3, 7 p.m. — Brad Parsons, free show

Aug. 4, 7 p.m. — Johnny Young, $10 in advance, $12 day of show

Aug. 5, 7 p.m. — QuEasy Gumbo, free

Live Music at Hawkins Cellars

10401 Cook Underwood Road, Underwood

Aug. 4, 4 p.m. — Tyson Huckins at Happy Hour

Live Music at Le Doubble Troubble

111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon

Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m. — Classic folk rock with Scot Bergeron, free show

Live Music at Kainos Speakeasy

Second & Laughlin, The Dalles (behind the bookcase)

Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m. — First Friday with solo piano by Darryl Frank, free

Live Music at Working Hands

1021 12th St., Hood River

Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m. — Jeff Carrell, free show

Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m. — Pure Fun Band, free show

Live Music at Clark and Lewie’s

130 SW Cascade Ave., Stevenson

Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m. — Live music every Saturday, free

Live Music at Route 30

317 E. Second St., The Dalles

Aug. 5, 7 p.m. — Alonzo Garbanzo, free show

Jazz by the Fireplace

102 Oak St., Hood River

Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m. — Chic Preston, Dave Henehan and Tim Ortlieb

Live Music at CLYZM Wines

121 W. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon

Aug. 6, 6 p.m. — 2 Strikes, kid- and pet-friendly, no cover

Ferment Brewing Concert Series

403 Portway Ave., Hood River

Aug. 6, 6 p.m. — Ditch Diggers, free show