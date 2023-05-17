Final unofficial Special District Election Day reports for Wasco County can be found at https://www.co.wasco.or.us/document_center/Clerk/Elections/OR_Wasco_May16-2023_SpecialDistrict_FinalUnofficial.pdf.
Final unofficial Special District Election Day reports for Hood River County are online at https://www.hoodrivercounty.gov/vertical/sites/%7B4BB5BFDA-3709-449E-9B16-B62A0A0DD6E4%7D/uploads/Update_2.pdf.
Wasco County contested races
North Wasco School District #21, zone 1
Adrian Lopez with 366 votes (68.41%), over Katie Kuehnl with 169 votes (31.6%).
Dufur School District #29, position 2
Tim Fain with 288 votes (53.5%), over Cynthia Korge with 249 votes (46.3%).
South Wasco County School District #1, zone 7
Janine Belozer with 227 votes (58.5%) over Justin Gotham with 159 votes (40.1%).
Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, position 3
Walter Denstedt with 1,131 (52.7%) over David Peters with 999 votes (46.6%).
Mosier Fire District, position 3
Kris McNall with 141 votes (52.8%) over Rob Miller with 125 votes (47.2%).
Dufur Recreation District, position 5
Tess Welk with 202 votes (61.4%) over Lou Svoboda with 126 votes (38.4%).
North Wasco County Parks and Recreation District
Kasey McCullough with 1,232 votes (66.3%) over Stevie Elledge with 619 votes (33.3%).
Hood River County contested races
Library district, vote for 2
Jean Sheppard with 3,531 votes; and Brian Hackett with 2,001 votes. Carol Hoffmann received 1,308 votes and Travis Chapman 1,005.
Transportation District, vote for 3
Gisela Ayala-Echeverria with 2,707 votes; and Tamra Taylor with 2,588 votes; and Eleazar Reyes II with 2,381 votes. Gene Jones received 1,305 votes, John W. Cochran 1,471 votes and Patricia Gooch 1,332.
Hood River School Board, position 1
Chrissy (Chris) Reitz with 753 votes over Katelyn Logan with 516.
Hood River School Board, position 3
Corinda Hankins Elliott with 679 votes over Joe Correa with 101 votes and Sarah Jensen Roth with 59 votes.
Hood River School Board, position 5
David Stuben with 454 votes over Brenda Bounds with 362 votes.
Port of Cascade Locks, position 1
Carrie Klute with 194 votes over John Stipan with 126.
Port of Cascade Locks, position 2
Brad Lorang, 197 votes over Brenda Lee Cramblett with 141 votes.
Port of Cascade Locks, position 3
Albert Nance with 215 votes over Dean Bump with 115 votes.
Port of Hood River, position 5
Tor Bieker with 1,919 votes over Jim Klaas with 1,881 votes.
HRV Parks and Recreation District, vote for 3
Martha R. Ortega-Verduzco with 2,116 votes; and Christy Christopher with 2,068 votes; and Mike Howard with 1,322 votes. Scott Paider received 981 votes, Brian Hackett 1,173, Debbie Dennis 894, Matt Althoff 1,193, Raul Marquez, 680 and Keir Bryerton 429.
Parkdale Rural Fire District, vote for 3
Steven Short with 491 votes; Andrew Snyder with 465; and Vince Wilson, 389. Jeanne Sreenan received 327 votes.
Westside Rural Fire District, vote for 3
Mark Beam, 849; and Willie Ishizaka, 608; and Ed Weathers, 564. Paul Henke received 508, Trevor Cooper 379.
