Thursday, July 21, Hillsboro poet Dale Champlin comes to The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. Fourth St., for its monthly Writer’s Talk event.
Champlin has an MFA in fine arts and is the editor of “Verseweavers” poetry anthologies of winning poems from Oregon Poetry Association contests and /pãn| dé| mïk/ 2020: An Anthology of Pandemic Poems.
She is director of Conversations with Writers, a monthly presentation by accomplished writers leading spirited discussions about the craft of writing. Champlin has published in VoiceCatcher, Willawaw, The Opiate, Visions International, San Pedro River Review, catheXis, Pif, Cirque and elsewhere.
Two collections, “Isadora” and “Andromina, A Stranger in America” are forthcoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.