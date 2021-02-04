THE DALLES — Dr. Carolyn Bernal has been selected as the new superintendent of North Wasco County School District 21, pending successful contract negotiations. The school board voted unanimously in support of hiring Dr. Bernal on Monday, Feb. 1.
Bernal will officially begin her duties July 1, taking over the position from Interim Superintendent, Theresa Peters, who was hired in April 2020 to lead the School District through the 2020-2021 school year.
“I am excited at how well aligned Dr. Bernal’s experience is with our district, like the Dual Language Immersion (DLI) program at Chenowith. I think this is a great move for our district and I’m excited to extend an offer of employment to her tonight,” said Jose Aparicio, vice chair of the board.
Board director Rebecca Thistlethwaite said, “I am thrilled we found someone with Dr. Bernal’s qualifications and experience, but her warmth as well. Dr. Bernal is a fantastic listener and leader and I hope The Dalles community will welcome her with open arms.”
Board Director Dawn Rasmussen said, “I feel like with our vision and where we want to go with our District, Dr. Bernal aligns well with that.”
Dr. Bernal comes to North Wasco County School District from Oxnard, Calif. and is currently the assistant superintendent who oversees school and system improvements for the Rio School District. She has an extensive background including human resources director, elementary school principal and elementary school teacher. She was also instrumental in establishing two successful DLI programs as well as implementing equitable systems and practices during her tenure with the Rio School District.
