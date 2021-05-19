The Klickitat County Health Department (KCHD) was notified of three positive COVID-19 cases associated with Goldendale High School over the course of the weekend and is currently investigating close contacts and possible transmissions.
Goldendale High School has taken all standard precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep their students safe and the Goldendale School District (GSD) is actively working with KCHD to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Currently, there are a large number of identified close contacts associated with this case and both GSD and KCHD are actively working to investigate any and all close contacts and possible exposures related to this individual case in addition to contacting all of those individuals identified to provide quarantine information and resources to any individuals who may have been exposed.
Students and staff who do not experience any symptoms 5 days after their last known exposure may return to school on day 7 with proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Students and staff without proof of a negative COVID-19 test, and who do not have symptoms of COVID-19, may return to school 10 days after their last known exposure. Families should work with their medical providers, school administrators and health department staff to establish their return to school date.
You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, wearing a face mask that covers your nose and mouth if you are unvaccinated when you are in public, washing your hands and staying home when you are sick.
If you are currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your primary care provider about getting tested. COVID-19 symptoms can be different for everyone but generally include some of the following: fever, chills, headache, muscle aches or pains, sore throat, sinus congestion, dry or productive cough, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or cramps, loss of smell or taste, and fatigue. Anyone with symptoms can be tested in Klickitat County by calling to make an appointment at Klickitat Valley Health, Skyline Health, or Northshore Medical Group.
