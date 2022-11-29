Medicare Open Enrollment help
The Medicare Open Enrollment period occurs every year from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, with coverage changes taking effect Jan. 1. Jill in White Salmon 509-493-3068 and Doreen in Goldendale 509- 773-3757 are taking appointments to assist with one-on-one help with reviewing Medicare Prescription Drug Plan options and will be assisting with those through Dec. 7, reports Klickitat County Senior Services.
In Oregon, appointments are available by phone or in person, usually at Hood River Valley Adult Center in Hood River or Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles through the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program. Call Kelly Langdon, SHIBA coordinator, at 541 288-8341 to schedule an appointment. Counseling with a native Spanish speaker is available. Counseling in other languages is done with the use of a telephone translation service.
Tree lighting Dec. 2
HOOD RIVER — On Friday, Dec. 2, Visit Hood River hosts the annual tree lighting event at Overlook Memorial Park at 7 p.m.
Before that, however, the static parade begins at 5:30 p.m., and Santa will begin his tour of downtown around that time as well.
To participate with a parade float or as a vendor, register at www.visithoodriver.com before Nov. 25. For more information, email melanie@visithoodriver.com or call 541-386-2000.
Blood drive Dec. 15
Insitu hosts a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Dec. 15 as follows:
Eagle Point, 901 E. Columbia River Way, Bingen, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Waucoma Building, 902 Wasco St., Hood River, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To register for either of these events, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org; sponsor code: Insitu.
