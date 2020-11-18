White Salmon —The Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network (CGWAN) collected donations this fall in the amount of $1,000 to benefit the Chuush Fund. The Chuush Fund was created by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to accept contributions from foundations and individuals to directly benefit the Warm Springs tribe as they work to restore their access to and infrastructure for clean water.
“Since May of 2019, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has been under an emergency disaster declaration due to immediate health threats resulting from a 14’-mcj water main line break in the Shitike Creek,” reported Friends of the Columbia Gorge. “Because of deferred maintenance over several decades, Tribal members are facing rolling water outages and ‘boil water’ notices across Oregon’s largest reservation with no relief in sight.”
For more information on CGWAN’s donation, contact Michelle Nijhuis at 509-808-1311.
