DUFUR — Northwest Incident Management Team 10 reported July 21 that the Boulder Fire is 100% contained.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to email SM.FS.R6TipHotLine@usda.gov.
The fire burned an estimated 233 acres and evacuated several local campgrounds. As of July 21, many of the roadways, campgrounds and trails north and east of Forest Road 48 in the Barlow Ranger District remained closed. Due to high fire danger, open fire and shooting restrictions have been implemented.
Firefighters and heavy equipment continue to work on and around the area roadways, including Forest Road 48, and drivers are asked to avoid these areas.
“Fire managers are taking great care to leave the area as safe and as close to pre-fire conditions as is feasible,” said a press release.
“During the mop-up process, crews extinguished all accessible hot spots but some heat may remain deep in the fire’s center, where hazards prevented firefighters from reaching some areas,” said a press release. “Light smoke from the interior may be visible to the public. General fire breaks were created to contain any residual heat.”
The fire began on July 8 near Boulder Lake Trailhead, 26 miles southwest of Dufur.
Commented