A new shed at the Mt. View Grange is a Farm Tool Library, and the public is invited to join a grand opening celebration of the library at the Estes Avenue parking lot of the Mt. View Grange in White Salmon on Wednesday, April 20, from 4-6 p.m.
A project of Underwood Conservation District, the “library” of farm tools is for checkout and use by the community. It is designed to provide conservation-oriented tools, such as a wheel plow, broadfork, and no-till drill to farmers and gardeners.
In order to borrow tools, one must first become a member of the library. Tools are checked out online at www.ucdwa.org/farm-tool-library, where you can also view pictures of the tools in the inventory and see when they are available.
The library will initially have open hours on Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. Anyone interested in volunteering at library — there are a variety of odd jobs needed — can call UCD at 509-493-1936. Donations to the tool library must meet a specific set of criteria.
The library is planned to be useful to a wide variety of farm types, including small-scale, commercial operations in need of occasional specialized equipment, urban gardeners growing their own food and beginning or potential farmers exploring the feasibility of getting into agriculture.
The majority of tools are meant to be used on occasion, such as seasonal bed-preparation or site-establishment, or to enhance conservation practices for improved soil health, invasive weed management or pollinator habitat, said a press release.
For patrons borrowing the tools, the UCD staff will promote best-management practices, techniques, and incentives to conserve natural resources and increase farm viability.
“The Farm Tool Library is one of the most relevant, immediate ways to be of service to the beginning or small-scale agricultural community,” said UCD Manager Tova Tillinghast.
The April 20 open house includes a tool-sharpening workshop at 4 p.m. given by Del Medenbach, woodshop teacher at Columbia High School. Bring your hand gardening tools like shovels and hoes and get pointers as you sharpen. Files will be available or folks can bring their own.
“The Farm Tool Library is a great fit for the Mt. View Grange,” said Ruth Olin of the Mt. View Grange.
Today’s Mt. View Grange has a keen interest in living in harmony with our natural environment and the farm-to-food process, Olin said. Part of the Mt. View Grange Vision Statement is “to advocate for sustainable food systems that leave the planet better than we found it,” she said.
The Farm Tool Library is also a place to learn about good gardening practices like water conservation, habitat creation and soil health, said a press release.
“Farmer/gardeners are stewards of our environment, so it’s fitting that the Farm Tool Library opening falls close to Earth Day,” said a press release. “The Mt. View Grange has joined Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network’s Earth Month. CGCAN promotes Earth awareness activities throughout April (cgcan.org/calendar/2022-04).
Members of the Gorge Farmers Collective will also be attending the open house. The Gorge Farmer’s Collective runs an online farmers’ marketplace with selections of produce, flowers, meats, eggs, teas, breads, cheese, vinegars and other locally produced sundries.
Pickup sites are located throughout the Gorge, and the Mt. View Grange is White Salmon’s pick-up spot. The Gorge Farmer Collective’s mission is rooted in promoting and fostering local family farmers while providing customers with a diverse selection of foods sustainably grown in the Gorge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.