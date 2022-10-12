Team           Overall Record    TVC Record

As of Oct. 9

Madras        6-1-0    4-1-0

Estacada        6-2-1    3-1-1

Molalla        4-4-1    2-2-1

Gladstone    3-5-1    2-2-1

The Dalles    5-3-2    1-2-2

Crook County    0-8-1    0-4-1

