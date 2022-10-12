The No. 14-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks boys soccer team snapped a four-game winless streak with a 4-1 home win over the Molalla High Indians (2-2-1 TVC, 4-4-1 overall) in a Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference matchup Oct. 3 at the Wahtonka campus.
It was a significant victory for second-year Coach Jesus Granados and his Riverhawks (1-2-2 TVC, 5-3-2 overall), who earned their first league win.
“I believe the boys are building their team chemistry stronger,” said Granados. “They just needed the confidence to know that we are a better team than what we have showed in our first few league games.”
The Riverhawks led at halftime, 1-0, but it easily could have been greater. The Riverhawks missed two first-half penalty kicks, which the team shooting generally has about an 80 percent chance of scoring goals in that situation.
The Riverhawks scored three goals in the second half to pull away. The Dalles senior forward Kenny Martinez scored a goal, and he leads the Riverhawks in scoring with six goals this season. Sophomore midfielder Marcos Quiroz, senior midfielder Martin Romero Para and freshman midfielder Juan Camarillo also scored goals for The Dalles. Junior goalkeeper Luciano Alvarado had six saves for The Dalles.
In order for the Riverhawks to reach the OSAA state playoffs for a fourth straight season, they probably have to win all four of their remaining games, including two must-win contests versus top-five ranked opponents. The Riverhawks faced the struggling Crook County High Cowboys (0-4-1 TVC, 0-8-1 overall) Monday at home (result was after the printed edition deadline).
The Riverhawks play their next contest Thursday at 6 p.m. versus the No. 5-ranked Estacada High Rangers (3-1-1 TVC, 6-2-1 overall) at Estacada High School. The Riverhawks’ next home game is Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m. versus the No. 4-ranked and league leading Madras High White Buffaloes (4-1 TVC, 6-1 overall).
