Rita Squires, Children Services coordinator for The Dalles-Wasco County Library, reads to young children and their parents at City Park on Union Street, The Dalles. The weekly storytime program moved to the park at the start of the COVID pandemic, and will celebrate Aug. 6 with a party — that will be the last reading time at the park, as storytimes and other events move back into the library building. Seated in the grass is, left to right, are Greg Maldonadol, with Helen (1) and Leo (5), and Aurora Ravi of Mosier, wither her son Ravi (3).
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Granddaughter of Hood River residents named to U.S. Olympic Swim Team Bella Sims qualifies for Team USA Swimming
- Insitu layoffs influenced by drawback from Afghanistan
- Former police officer Jeffrey Kienlen to sue over wrongful termination
- Deaths and services, July 21, 2021 edition
- Hodges takes over Riverhawk girls basketball program
- Armed subject shoots out street lamps in Hood River
- Two men indicted following pursuit: Suspects held on kidnapping, forgery following fraud check scam in The Dalles
- Poll: 1 in 5 say Black Lives Matter movement good for Oregon
- Eyes to the Fallen: Hood River filmmakers tell story of Anthony Marquez and his effort to remember fallen comrades
- Drought emergency declared in Washington
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Girls at the helm
- Summer Reading
- Millie’s Place Play & Learn Sessions
- The Old Parkdale Inn joins inns statewide to make map of waterfalls
- The Oregon Clinic opens new urology location in Hood River
- University notes: Pacific University announces Dean’s List. grads; Emory & Henry College has The Dalles grad
- Photo gallery: Scenes from the Hood River County Fair
- The Dalles Cascade Singers are back in action
Commented