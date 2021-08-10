Sign ups are now available for the Hood River Valley youth football league. You can find more information and the online sign up portal at hrvyouthfootball.com.
A rather successful high school regular season in 2020 showcased Hood River’s talent and ability to develop young players. All-state and conference award winners, college scholarship recipients litter the Eagles 2020 varsity roster. Receiver Trenton Hughes and offensive lineman Emilio Casteneda were even selected to play in the Les Schwab Bowl.
“They have been doing all they can with what they got,” said Hughes on the coaching staff.
For the youth football league, winning or losing is not going to be an emphasis. Instead teamwork, sportsmanship, safety and education will be the focus during the youth league games.
Sign ups go through Aug. 23, when the player assessments and parent meeting is scheduled. A week later on Aug. 30 practices begin. The high school varsity team will play their second regular season game on Sept. 10, which will be followed by the youth football league’s kickoff the next day, Sept. 11.
If you are interested in volunteering or have other questions, send an email to hrvyfb@gmail.com.
