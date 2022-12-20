Playing their first game in two weeks, The Dalles High Riverhawks (1-1) notched their first win with a 56-41 victory over the Columbia High Bruins (1-3) in a non league girls basketball game Dec. 16 at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym.

The Dalles sophomore post Sydney Newby scored 19 points to help lead the Class 4A Riverhawks to the win over the Bruins, of the WIAA Class 1A. Newby demonstrated her athleticism at the outset of the contest as she grabbed a rebound after a missed Bruin shot and then dribbled the length of the court and sank a layup for a 2-0 lead with 6:49 on the clock.