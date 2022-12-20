The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls swim teams competed in two meets last week, including a Dec. 15 competition in Redmond.

There the Riverhawks recorded eight first-place finishes, including boys relay wins in the 400 freestyle and 200 freestyle. The Dalles quartet of Carter Randall, Skyler Coburn, Michael Cole, and Everest Lenardson won the short relay in 2 minutes, 0.5 seconds, and won the 400 relay in 4:46.99.