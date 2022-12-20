The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls swim teams competed in two meets last week, including a Dec. 15 competition in Redmond.
There the Riverhawks recorded eight first-place finishes, including boys relay wins in the 400 freestyle and 200 freestyle. The Dalles quartet of Carter Randall, Skyler Coburn, Michael Cole, and Everest Lenardson won the short relay in 2 minutes, 0.5 seconds, and won the 400 relay in 4:46.99.
Cole and Coburn notched individual-event wins. Cole swam to wins in the 50 free (26.01) and the 100 free (1:03.47), and Coburn won the 200 individual medley (2:49.76).
The Riverhawk girls were led by Kennedy Abbas and Lydia DiGennaro, who recorded wins in individual events. Abbas won the 100 free (1:11.07) and DiGennaro won the 100 butterfly (1:16.25).
The Riverhawks Dec. 17 at La Grande where they recorded two wins and a nine top-three finishes. Cole won the boys 100 free (54.57) and DiGennaro won the girls 100 free (58.42). The Riverhawks took second place in combined (boys, girls) team scoring with 65 points. The four-team event consisted of swim teams from La Grande, The Dalles, Cove and Baker.
