The South Wasco County High Redsides advanced to the Class 1A boys basketball championship game for the first time since 2006 following a, 59-40, semifinal win over the Powder Valley High Badgers Friday at Baker City High School.
The No. 3-ranked Redsides (25-0) will meet the No. 1-ranked Crane High Mustangs (30-0) in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. title contest. Crane won the 2020 title and the 2021 season was canceled because of COVID-19.
The Redsides, guided by Coach Jim Hull, led all the way in rematch of a contest from the COVID shortened 2021 season. South Wasco beat Powder Valley, 70-65, in the unofficial (not sanctioned by OSAA) third-place state tourney contest June 24, 2021 at Baker.
“Oscar Thomas just played an awesome game, and Brock LaFaver was chairman of the boards,” said Hull. “The Powder Valley team we beat last summer was the same team this year, because they only graduated one senior from that team. We gave up 31 offensive rebounds in that game and so we emphasized better rebounding and that’s what we did, and we outrebounded them 45-42. I’m happy and really proud of the team. If we continue playing like that, then we’ll be in great shape.
“We’ll play Crane now and they’re a great team. They play tough man-to-man defense, and we usually play pretty well against man defense. It’s going to be anybody’s game.”
South Wasco jumped in front 16-8 at the end of the first quarter and led 30-16 at halftime. The Redside momentum continued in the second half, as they outscored the Badgers, 29-24, to get their 26th consecutive win overlapping the last two seasons.
Thomas, the Big Sky West player-of-the-year, scored 25 points and had five assists to help lead the Redsides to the win. Junior Ian Ongers had 18 points and 10 rebounds and LaFaver had four points and 16 rebounds for the Redsides.
Crane, the High Desert League champion, advanced to the finals after a 78-64 semifinal win Friday over the No. 4-ranked Crosshill Christian High Eagles (24-4).
Commented