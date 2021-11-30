For the first time in nearly two years, The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls swim teams will be focusing on achieving their goal of reaching the OSAA Class 5A state swimming meet.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 season was canceled. The Hawks did have a short, six-week spring season earlier this year, but there wasn’t a state meet for them to compete in at the conclusion of the season in June.
An enthusiastic group of 18 Hawk swimmers started practice Nov. 15 at the Gorge Athletic Club in The Dalles. The Riverhawks, guided by Coach Shea Macnab, and assistants Nate Timmons and Pat Shortt, will have something to shoot for in the Feb. 18-19 state meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton. The last time The Dalles participated in the state swim meet was in February 2020.
“We’ll have a good shot on both the boys and girls squads for our swimmers to advance to state in individual events and in relays, too,” said Macnab. “All of our boys can really make good contributions to our team’s success. Skyler Coburn and Michael Cole are going to be strong for us. Cannon Dorzab will be able to contribute, in a lot of different areas. Wes Parker and Sam Van Ness will be solid for us in some other events, too.”
The 10-member Hawks’ girls squad is led by strong swimmers Kendall Webber, Kennedy Abbas, Paige Compton and Lydia DiGennaro. Other team members include Monica Abarca, Lillian Dupuis, Addison Little, Charlotte Muller and Reta Rincon. The boys squad has eight swimmers, including Carter Randall, Gabriel Stein and Collin Webber.
“We’ll probably be only able to put together one relay for the boys that has a chance to qualify for state,” said Macnab. “Our girls team will have two relays that will provide us with a good shot at going to state. I think everyone on our boys team has a chance to qualify for state, particularly our two strongest swimmers, Skyler and Michael.”
The Dalles will have a nine-meet schedule that begins with the season opener Dec. 10 at the River City Invitational in Scappoose. Other meets are Jan. 6 at St. Helens and Feb. 3 at the Hood River Aquatic Center. The Intermountain Conference District meet will be held at a site yet-to-be determined, but it will be in February at either Hood River or Madras.
“The number of swimmers on our team is down a little bit from previous seasons,” said Macnab, who just resumed his coaching career after an absence of a couple of years. “We’ve had as many as 28 on the team in some other years, but the quality of our swimmers is definitely very concentrated.
“I’m absolutely glad to be back coaching the team. It feels really good to be back on the pool deck again with these kids.”
