Fifteen skiers make up The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls ski team, which will soon be zooming down the steep, snow-covered slopes of Mount Hood.
The Hawk skiers compete in the Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association (OISRA) Mt. Hood Ski League and they’re each hoping to qualify for the state championships in March at Mt. Hood Meadows.
The Riverhawks, guided by sixth-year coach Dane Klindt, started dry land practice Nov. 11 with fitness training in Kurtz gym. The Hawks are preparing for a 15-race season, and they’ll soon be ready to compete in the first event, a fun race Jan. 8 at Mt. Hood Meadows. The first official race is Jan. 9 at Ski Bowl.
“We have a pretty strong team this year with lots of kids, so that’s good,” said Klindt, whose assistant coaches include his sister, Kristen Booth, Scott Hege and Guy Roetcisoender. “We have a young team, but we’re very excited to see how they step up and show the league what The Dalles has to offer. We’re looking forward to the season and I’m pretty excited for the kids. We had a young team last season and now they’re a little more mature, so I think we can even do a little better than we did last year. Both teams qualified for state and that was a big shot in the arm for the kids.”
The 10-member boys squad is led by six returnees, who competed last season. They include sophomores Cooper Klindt (Dane’s son), Grey Roetcisoender and Henry Perez, and juniors Paul Kelly, Joe Codding and Bucky Wilkonson, and Dufur High senior Peyton Beeks. Klindt finished in 35th place and Roetcisoender was 37th at the 2021 state championship race in March.
The Dalles’ five-member girls squad is led by junior Lucy Booth, who is a returning state qualifier from the Riverhawks’ 2021 season. Booth finished in 15th place at the state championships in March at Mt. Hood Meadows. Other skiers include senior Ashley Quisenberry, juniors Ella Smith and Fiona Dunlop, and sophomore Wren Greely.
“Lucy is leading the girls team with strong support right behind her,” said Klindt. “Lucy did very well at state last season, and she should do very well again this year. Kailee Klindt and Molly Proctor will also compete as seventh graders and I’m excited to get them involved so early. We have high hopes to make it to the state race and I’m confident that we have the teams to do that.”
Other skiers on the boys squad who are competing in their first year on the Hawks’ ski team include senior Mattieu Poiraud, and juniors Conner Kovalchuck and Raleigh Dillon.
