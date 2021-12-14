Instead of three games last week, the Columbia High girls played just one, after two others were canceled.
The Bruins lost 55-24 on Dec. 6 at Corbett and then spent the rest of the week practicing, as both Elma and Hoquiam canceled contests scheduled Dec. 9 and 11, respectively. Coach Howard Kreps said the Elma game has been rescheduled for Dec. 27.
On the court, Corbett — a Class 4A Oregon team, unbeaten in three contests — controlled the game from the outset against the short-handed Bruins. Columbia had seven varsity players available (because of various reasons) and that, combined with Corbett’s deep and skilled roster, led to a lopsided victory for the Cardinals.
“They have a very good team,” Kreps said. “They’re pretty good; they have a good solid five. They’re pretty lengthy and unlike us, they have a 6-foot post.”
Columbia didn’t help its cause by shooting 1-for-11 from the foul line early in the contest.
“We were hurrying everything and didn’t block out,” Kreps said. “On the other hand, Corbett’s not bad. We’ll see (on Monday) if we can make some adjustments.” Columbia was scheduled to host Corbett on Monday in White Salmon (results were after the printed press deadline).
Sydney Aman led Columbia in scoring with 15 points. “She was able to get to the basket” against Corbett, Kreps said. “Sydney is just a solid player.”
Columbia (0-2) has a home-and-away series against Riverside High — Dec. 20 at home and Dec. 22 at Boardman — prior to Christmas.
Commented