The Dalles Little League’s 12U baseball team won two of four games to finish tied for fifth in last week’s 10-team District 5 tournament in Redmond.
The Dalles rode strong pitching to win its opener 15-0 over Warm Springs Nation June 19. Kale Beardmore earned the win on the mound, with support in the later innings from Thatcher Dray and Emmett Gunderson. The game was called early because of the 10-run advantage rule. Sawyer Case led the offense by going 4-for-4 at the plate.
Crook County beat The Dalles 4-1 June 20 in the championship quarterfinals of the double-elimination tournament, sending the local team to the consolation bracket. The Dalles was hurt early in the game by errors and struggled at the plate against Crook County pitching.
The Dalles bounced back in consolation play with a 10-4 win June 21 over South Central. Camden Dooley two-RBI hit to left field and Chase Peterson’s two-RBI hit to right field were offensive highlights. Gunner Bustos earned the pitching win, with relief from Dooley.
Bend South ended tournament play for The Dalles with an 11-6 win June 22, when The Dalles stranded numerous baserunners. Offensively, Gunderson was 3-for-4 and Bryson Cates hit an inside-the-park, two-run homer to spark The Dalles’ comeback attempt. Case, playing his third game at catcher, threw out a couple of Bend runners trying to steal bases.
The 2021 12U team included: Sawyer Case, Gunner Bustos, Caden Rippy, Chase Peterson, Emmett Gunderson, Camden Dooley, Bryson Cates, Eli Lavine, Maverick Varland, Thatcher Dray, Joel Ortega, and Kale Beardmore. Coaches were: Craig Gunderson, Don Peterson and Chris Rippy.
